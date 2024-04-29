Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Amerado unfortunately got involved in an accident while performing on stage at the Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School

Ghanaian musician Amerado, unfortunately, fell into a broken stage while performing on stage at the Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School in the Central Region of Ghana.

Amerado was involved in an accident while performing on stage

In a video circulating on social media, Amerado was performing his hit song, Abronoma, when a portion of the stage caved in, and he, unfortunately, fell into the broken platform.

According to reports, the Kwaku Ananse hitmaker was injured severely and had to be rushed to the nearest medical facility for care.

Ghanaian comedian Code Micky shared the video on his Instagram account and reacted to it by using crying eyes emojis to express his emotions.

Below is a video of Amerado falling into the broken stage during his performance.

Reactions as Amerado gets involved in an accident while performing on stage at Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School

Despite it being a sad and unfortunate incident, many people found humour in it. Others in the comments advised Amerado to be cautious when performing at high schools where not much attention is paid to the safety of the stage.

Below are the reactions:

derry.moore._ said:

Abrcnomaa couldn’t fly at that time

yhung_mummy said:

Oh slow it's sad and funny #Ghana de333

oju_bobo said:

Obolo why you go dey jump for stage. SHS stage dem take dinning tables do. Amerado wo pri too much

large_happiness said:

Sorry for him. He is alive let me laugh

kojo_darlingboy said:

Akatafo) b3y3 1000 gyina stage no so ,why won't it break

_iamohene_ said:

Ohw char.. It was too bad .. I hope he’s ok

ultimate_world_media said:

Sorry to my general.

