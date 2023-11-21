Afronita and Championrolie are two well-known dancers from Ghana's dance collective, DWP Academy

The duo have recently been spotted in a video sharing a loved-up moment as rumours about them continue to spread

Scores of netizens were surprised by how far the dancers are in their relationship to be able to go that far with each other

Two of Ghana's widely-loved internet sensations, Afronita and Championrolie have been seen together in a loved-up video.

The video was shared by Championrolie on social media with a caption that has triggered many netizens to revisit their dating rumours.

Most of the dancers' fans have always been suspicious of their activities online, especially during their live interactions.

Afronita and Championrole share romantic moment Photo source: Instagram/Championrolie, Instagram/Afronita

Championrolie shares a romantic video with Afronita online

Championrolie and Afronita are two of the most renowned Ghanaian dancers from the DWP academy. Afronita recently celebrated her one million followers milestone with a new dance video praising her fans.

Championrolie's caption for the new romantic video which read "MAY THIS BOND NEVER BREAK " excited scores of fans who were already suspicious.

However, the dancers still maintain that there is as the video's objective was to promote a new beverage product.

Netizens react to Afronita and Championrolie's romantic moment

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the dancers'.

THATGYAL remarked:

Ronita is moving from PP's to Marriage ✌️✌️❤️

Endurancegrand exclaimed:

You guys Dey make grown woman like me Dey do awwwwwwwww

Mama La Bai cola said:

Butterflies in my tummy God answer their prayers Amen

Brooklyn wrote:

This one pass xandy kamels honey moon

rosebeauty added:

see as I dey smile like mumu, God please bless me with a relationship like this

Afronita narrates her unpleasant university experience

Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotted an interview in which Afronita recounted her unpleasant university experience with renowned Ghanaian media personality, Delay.

The teenage superstar said she had an uncouth roommate who couldn't stand her. According to Afronita, her roommate's unhygienic habits influenced her decision to attend school from home.

