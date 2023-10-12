Shatta Wale's new lover, Maali, turned 25 years old on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, and he celebrated her in style

The Dancehall music star splashed money on expensive gifts including a Rolex and two iPhone 15s for Maali

A video of the gifts Shatta presented to his bae popped up, sparking reactions among fans on social media

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale showered love on his new girlfriend, Maali, as she celebrated her birthday.

Maali turned 25 years old on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. She was celebrated online by Shatta who shared her photos on Instagram.

The celebration did not end on social media as the On God hitmaker showered expensive gifts on Maali.

Shatta Wale spoilt his girlfriend with expensive gifts on her birthday Photo Source: @nkonkonsa, @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale gifts Rolex and iPhones to Maali

Shatta who travelled to London with Maali for the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK splashed good cash on gifts for his lover.

He bought her a Rolex watch and two iPhone 15s. According to Shatta, he spent £9,200 (about GH₵133k) to purchase the Rolex.

Shatta Wale promises to buy more Maali

Moments after announcing the birthday gifts for Maali, a video popped up showing the young lady holding the items.

She looked excited while showing her gifts to the camera. She thanked Shatta Wale for everything and had a brief chat with him the music star who promised to shower her with more gifts.

"I will buy you everything...I will buy you heaven," Shatta said.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Shatta's birthday gift for his new girlfriend

The video of Shatta Wale Wale's birthday gifts for Maali has sparked varying reactions from social media users.

beryzel_mzjay said

So one person is holding iPhone 30....heeyyyaaa where we pass

miss_mheek said:

In life when you meet your new boyfriend make sure your birthday comes first before his .

_iamprincewilliams said:

Cheap gifts for those who claim to be the richest artiste,we sef we no get can at least buy one iphone for our girlfriend

Shatta Wale chills with Maali in London

