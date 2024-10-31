Peter Rosenberg's biography: All about the American radio DJ & TV show host

Peter Rosenberg is an established radio DJ, TV show host, reality TV star, podcaster, and professional wrestling personality from the United States. He is known for hosting WQHT-FM's Real Late With Rosenberg on Sunday nights and weekday morning shows, The Hot 97 Morning Show. Discover more intriguing facts about the American TV show host in the article.

Peter Rosenberg started his radio disk jockey career in 1997 as a host at the University of Maryland's radio station WMUC-FM. He later worked at several radio stations around Washington, D.C., including WPGC, and on talk radio at WJFK-FM.

Peter Rosenberg's profile summary

Full name Peter Elliot Rosenberg Gender Male Date of birth 23 July 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Chevy Chase, Maryland, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Michael Jay Rosenberg Mother Mindy Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Natalie Amrossi Education Bethesda Chevy Chase High School, University of Maryland Profession Radio disk jockey, reality TV star, podcast host, professional wrestling personality, TV host Net worth $600,000 Instagram @rosenbergradio TikTok @rosenbergradio X (Twitter) @Rosenbergradio

Peter Rosenberg's biography

Peter Elliot Rosenberg was born on 23 July 1979 in Chevy Chase, Maryland, United States, to Michael Jay Rosenberg and Mindy. His father is an American commentator on the Middle East, while his mother is a retired school counsellor.

Elliot grew up alongside his older brother, Nick, a renowned lawyer. He attended Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and the University of Maryland, earning a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 2002.

Peter Rosenberg's career

Rosenberg's fame stems primarily from his thriving career as a talented radio disc jockey, television show host, reality TV star, and professional wrestling personality. Here is an overview of his career over the years.

Radio disk jockeying

Peter began his radio deejaying career in 1997 by hosting the late-night student underground hip-hop show, From Dusk 'Til Dawn, on the University of Maryland's radio station WMUC-FM. After graduating from college in the early 2000s, Elliot deejayed at several radio stations in Washington, D.C., like WHFS and WPGC, and on talk radio at WJFK-FM.

Later, in 2007, Peter joined the New York commercial radio station Hot 97 (WQHT-FM). He co-hosts WQHT-FM's weekday morning show, The Hot 97 Morning Show, alongside Laura Stylez and Ebro from 6 to 10 a.m.

They play R&B and hip-hop songs, interview musicians and discuss music, relationships, and race. Additionally, Rosenberg hosts Real Late With Rosenberg on Sunday nights on WQHT-FM.

Peter Rosenberg's podcasting career

The American entertainer is also a podcast host. He is the co-creator and co-host of Juan Epstein, a podcast that tackles topics related to hip-hop music, culture, and comedy. It also includes interviews with big names such as Chris Rock and Eminem. Rosenberg also co-hosts another podcast called Bite the Mic alongside boxing legend Mike Tyson.

TV and video hosting

Elliot has hosted and interviewed several hip-hop artists on a popular talk show known as Noisemakers since 2008. He has hosted renowned personalities like Diddy, Nas, and DJ Premier as guests. He was also the first to host the Hip Hop Squares, a television game show, which debuted on MTV2 on 22 May 2012.

In mid-2013, Peter started hosting Complex TV's new original video series, On The Process, where he interviews iconic hip-hop musicians about their songwriting approach. Some of the artists who have appeared on Complex TV's episodes include Future, Schoolboy Q, Prodigy, Goodie Mob, and Azealia Banks.

Professional wrestling personality

Since the late 2000s, Peter has hosted Wrestling with Rosenberg, a YouTube series in which he has interviewed notable professional wrestlers like Jesse Ventura, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, and Mick Foley. In December 2009, he served as a guest commentator for Ring of Honor's Final Battle 2009 pay-per-view.

Rosenberg appeared as a panellist on the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pre-show for the first time on 4 December 2016. The following year, in January, he joined the WWE Network show Bring it to the Table as a co-host. In early 2020, the media personality signed a deal with WWE to host their monthly pay-per-view panel shows, including other related projects.

He is also a reality TV star known for appearing in several professional wrestling shows, such as WrestleMania XL (2024), WWE Raw (2023), and WWE: Royal Rumble (2021).

What is Peter Rosenberg's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Citimuzik, his net worth is alleged to be $600 thousand. He mainly earns wealth from his career as a radio disc jockey, television show host, reality TV star, and professional wrestling personality.

Who is Peter Rosenberg's wife?

Natalie Amrossi is married to Natalie Amrossi, a New York-based aerial and fine arts Photographer. The lovebirds first met during the COVID-19 pandemic and started dating shortly.

When did Peter Rosenberg get married?

The couple tied the knot on 8 July 2023 at Tribeca Rooftop, Manhattan, United States. One day later, the radio personality posted his photo with Natalie in their wedding gown on Instagram. He captioned the picture:

So last I married the most wonderful human being I've ever met and somehow she also planned and pulled off the most fun event I've ever been to ... there are going to be a lot of posts but here is the first ... thank you so much to everyone who came and all the wonderful well wishes from a far ... we are overjoyed.

Who is Peter Rosenberg's ex-wife?

Peter was previously married to Alexa Datt, a journalist and sports broadcaster. They first met in the late 2000s at the University of Maryland. The pair later started dating, eventually exchanging marriage vows on 2 September 2012 in Bayville, New Jersey, United States. Peter and Alexa divorced in 2018.

FAQs

Who is Peter Rosenberg? He is an American Radio disk jockey, reality TV star, and host. He is known for co-hosting The Hot 97 Morning Show. What is Peter Rosenberg's age? The American reality TV personality is 45 years old as of 2024. He was born on 23 July 1979. Is Paul Rosenberg related to Peter Rosenberg? They are not related but only share the last name, Rosenberg. Paul is an American talent manager born in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Who is Peter Rosenberg's wife? His wife is Natalie Amrossi, an American aerial photographer. When did Peter Rosenberg get married? He married Natalie on 8 July 2023 in Manhattan, USA. Where does Peter Rosenberg live now? He currently resides in Manhattan, New York, United States.

