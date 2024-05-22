Yaw Dabo, in a video, met some Ghanaian Policemen and cracked a joke with them that had them laughing

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, in a video, shared a light-hearted moment with some Ghanaian policemen, leaving them in fits of laughter.

In the video, Yaw Dabo could be seen standing in front of the officers, who were fully armed. The actor pranked them as he pretended to make a threat at them, only to end his statement with a punchline. The unexpected joke caught the officers off guard, leading to them busting out in laughter.

The video quickly made its way to TikTok, where it attracted a significant amount of attention. The comments section was filled with funny reactions from Ghanaians who found the turn of events hilarious. Many people were impressed by the way he was able to make the usually stern-faced law enforcers smile.

Yaw Dabo sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

seth reacted:

If you are good, dea3 than police is our friends

Born Bless said:

The police men laugh like one of my friend

Enoch Tawiah reacted:

this is funny haha the friendship between the police and Dabo be nice

realyoung980 said:

They will laugh as if they love you aaaaamma when they caught you hmm police people don't trust them

prezdoo wrote:

ohh I love the way you all laugh. I salute you Ghana police

Source: YEN.com.gh