Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce saga took a downhill turn after the rapper's concert in the UK

A video Medikal shared disclosing his ex-wife's plans to take over their East Legon mansion forced some netizens to share their land documents

The Nungua stool has now summoned the troubled couple to verify their documents

Building documents of Medikal and Fella Makafui's East Legon mansion popped up online a few days ago after Medikal shared his story online.

This comes after Medikal shared a video online accusing Fella Makafui of inviting police to their home and exposing her intentions to frustrate him out of the property.

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme State, has requested the estranged couple's presence in relation to the documents making rounds online.

Nungua stool summon Medikal and Fella Makafui

A new release signed by Rev Dr Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, instructs Medikal and Fella Makafui to submit their land documents to the palace for verification on Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

While Fella Makafui claims she contributed to constructing their East Legon mansion, Medikal has established that he financed the home alone.

"I built everything with my own money but only put Fella's name due to uncertainty and for Island's sake," Medikal reportedly claimed in one of his rants online.

Both parties have yet to respond to the Nungua stool's request. However, the Gborbu Wulormo-shitse's release advised that the couple treated its request with all respect.

Netizens react to Medikal and Fella Makafui's saga

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from fans in reaction to Medikal and Fella Makafui's saga in the wake of the Nungua stool's request.

@praye_tia said:

Why use the coat of arms? It’s illegal, let your lawyers advise you first

@usuphyoungslim wrote:

How can he treat the letter with the respect it deserves when the one who represents the Nungua stool have a 9 digit mobile number?

@leadusthere noted:

I knew this will happen. They will milk them for one side. So they didn't know there was a land there till date? And wait, who sells Nungua lands? Herh Ghana... We are all not correct

Medikal recounts struggles in new song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal had released a new song documenting his struggles as he battles separation from Fella Makafui.

The couple had been married for four years and had a young daughter, Island Frimpong before they decided to go their separate ways in January this year.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

