Lil Win, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, flaunted a brand new Range Rover Velar, leaving fans in awe of his opulence

In the video, the actor rocked a red suit and black trousers, which matched the colour of the vehicle

In the comments section of the video, followers of the actor were in love with his outfit and the vehicle and praised his brand

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has taken to Instagram to show off his latest acquisition in the automobile department, a brand new Range Rover Velar. The actor, in a video shared on his page, unveiled the luxury vehicle as he drove it into a compound, leaving his followers in awe.

In the video, Lil Win could be seen wearing a bright red suit paired with black trousers, two colour combinations that perfectly complemented the beautiful red and black vehicle. The actor’s choice of attire added a touch of glamour to the video.

The Range Rover Velar is estimated at a starting price of $59,450, which shows how wealthy the veteran actor is.

The video has attracted a lot of attention on Instagram, with followers expressing their admiration for both the actor’s outfit and the vehicle. Lil Win is not a stranger to luxury car acquisition. He recently bought a brand new Mercedes Benz and customised it for the premiere of his A Country Called Ghana film.

Lil Win impresses netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sunset_oneheal said:

the Change of branding be hard keep@on going on like this

nkn1muzik reacted:

Dress on point ❤️❤️

ofoebornrich said:

I thought his speech was funny, until I entered the comments section..Herh!!

thedancingteacher_official wrote:

Brand be solid

Regina Daniels flaunts luxury car

In another story, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has caused a stir on social media after giving fans a glimpse into her luxury lifestyle.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share photos of some of the cars in her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko’s garage.

Regina’s photos drew the attention of many netizens, and a number of them were in awe of the lifestyle she was living.

