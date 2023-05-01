Ghanaian legendary Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu, said she got the Kyeiwaa movie role because of how she chewed bread

She detailed that she had shot some movies which had not trended yet where she played the role of a witch who had to eat bread and red oil

Her role in those movies and how she bit into the bread she was given as well as the scary faces she made, made her the best candidate for the Kyeiwaa role

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu, a name she got from the role she played in the popular Kyeiwaa movie, said she had the role because of how well she chewed bread and oil in some minor roles in other movies.

Kyeiwaa Photo credit: @kyiewaatutugyagutv

Source: Youtube

Twenty-three minutes into an interview on her Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV channel on YouTube, the actress said:

When I played the role of witch in some movies I had starred in, I was given bread stuffed with red oil. If you saw me chewing the bread, you could tell that I was serious about the acting work. This made Danfo BA see me as the best candidate for the Kyeiwaa role.

The funny actress, who returned to Ghana after travelling to seek greener pastures in America, said the minor roles she played prepared her for the big role of a lead character in the Kyeiwaa movie after Danfo BA Movie Productions struggled to find the right person for the role.

After the movie's success, the actress said she gained huge popularity as people pointed fingers at her wherever she went while others gave her accolades because of how well she played her role in the movie.

She added that her movie journey had been difficult because she has struggled with producers and people who were envious of her success and popularity.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kyeiwaa's interview

Some Ghanaians who were overly excited to see the actress reacted positively and said she still spoke in the interview as if she were in a movie, giving them nostalgia.

Richie Arhin commented:

I'm still crying while watching this beautiful legend. They gave their best to make us happy in our various homes, but when things turned around, we, the same people, criticised and spread fake rumours.

Stalon Griffey commented:

The interview is more like a movie... I like it. It looks real.

Sandra agyei commented:

This interview is sensational, emotional, inspirational and terrific. God bless you, Kyeiwaa. Long live! I love you.

Kyeiwaa reveals why she left Ghana for America and why she returned to Ghana

Actress Kyeiwaa spoke about her movie-shoot pay and why she departed from Ghana for the United States.

The seasoned Kumawood performer admitted that she barely received GH¢1,000 for her acting roles. The actress said that she worked in a restaurant when she travelled abroad, claiming that living in the United States is challenging and detailed how difficult it was to even obtain employment there.

