Actress Kyeiwaa in an interview with Joy Prime TV, highlighted the difference between Ghana and the US

The actress noted that the US was a very tough place to live, stating that one could not survive without work in America

The actress said that in Ghana, however, people survive daily without work, but in the US, it was not the case

Ghanaian actress, Kyeiwaa, known in private life as Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, recently opened up about the stark differences between living in Ghana and the United States. In an interview with Joy Prime TV, the actress shared her personal experiences living in both countries and highlighted the challenges she faced in America.

According to Kyeiwaa, life in the US is incredibly tough and demanding, and one cannot survive without work. She mentioned that in Ghana, people can get by without work, but this is not the case in America. The actress even claimed that children in the US have to work in order to earn a living, which she found shocking and disturbing.

Kyeiwaa described Ghana as a free country

Kyeiwaa went on to say that Ghana is a free country and more flexible than the US, where the rules and regulations can be overwhelming. She praised the Ghanaian way of life, where people can live simply and happily without the constant pressure to succeed and accumulate material possessions.

Kyeiwaa spent a few years in the US but is now back in Ghana. The actress expressed her happiness about being back in her home country.

Kyeiwaa's love for Ghana was evident throughout the interview as she spoke about the warmth and sense of community that she had missed while living abroad.

