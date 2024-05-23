Social media is abuzz with comments following the alleged arrest of Ghanaian actress Fela Makafui

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their views on the reported arrest of Ghanaian actress Fela Makafui.

While some say Fela brought this upon herself, others have also accused Medikal of being responsible for Fela's predicament.

Fella Makafui was reportedly arrested after MDK exposed her over the sale of fake flat tummy products Image Credit: Fela Makafui/Medikal_/Instagram

The reactions follow the alleged arrest of Fela, who is the former wife of Medikal Fela Makafui. According to a statement from ISPYGH 247, which has since gone viral, Fela has been arrested for selling unapproved body enhancement products, including flat tummy tea and others.

Her arrest was orchestrated by a renowned investigative documentary filmmaking firm, ISPYGH 247, in collaboration with the Pharm Council of Ghana.

Reports also indicate that some items, including fertility tea, hip enlargement tea, etc., were picked up upon her arrest.

See statement below:

Netizens react

The reported arrest of Fela Makafui has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

@P_kay wrote:

"Medikal opened the door for this."

@randyynana wrote:

"Hmmm so sad."

@BobbyShm1 wrote:

"The brotherhood said naaa… anything to save MDK, now Agye Ta!!!"

@Ek_damoah wrote:

"Ready to defend Fella."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Star Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui had been allegedly arrested, according to a statement released by iSpyGh. According to a statement by an undercover investigative journalist known as Akwasi Koranteng, ISpyGh 247, in collaboration with the Pharm Council of Ghana, has apprehended Fella Makafui.

The statement further said the star actress's arrest happened on May 22, 2024, and was based on her selling unregistered fitness products. Some of these illegal activities include selling unregistered fitness products, false advertising, and publishing unapproved advertisements by the FDA.

According to the statement, Fella confessed during questioning that most of the products she sold were not registered by the FDA. However, the statement stated that she has since been granted bail.

