Fella Makafui: List Of 16 Products That Got Actress Busted And Charges She Could Face (Photo)
by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 3 min read
  • Fella Makafui has reportedly been arrested for selling medicinal products which are unapproved by the FDA
  • Following her arrest, 16 products were confiscated by the team that stormed her shop on Wednesday, May 22
Actress and entrepreneur Precious Fella Makafui has reportedly found herself on the wrong side of the law and has been arrested.

Reports circulating online indicate that Fella was arrested on Tuesday, May 22, 2024, through a collaborative effort by the Pharmacy Council, Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and private investigators, iSpyGH 247.

Fella Makafui arrested
Fella Makafui is in trouble with the law Photo source: @fellamakafui
Source: Instagram

According to a statement released by iSpyGH 247, the actress had been selling products not approved by the FDA as required by law.

"After six months of meticulous monitoring of Fella's social media posts on TikTok and Instagram, Akwasi Koranteng and his team of undercover investigative journalists from ISPYGH 247 gathered evidence of her illegal activities, the statement said.

Charges Fella could face and the list of her products

Among the the illegal activities cited against Fella Makafui were 'selling of unregistered drugs', 'false advertising', and the 'publishing of unapproved advertisements by the FDA.'

The unapproved items, totalling 16, included body enhancement and fertility products, were seized from Fella's shop, which is located at Mempeasem.

Below is the full list of products:

  1. Booty Cream
  2. Booty Scrub
  3. Breast Firming And Enlargement Cream
  4. Butt And Hip Enlargement Oil
  5. Butt And Hips Enlargement Syrup
  6. Fertility Tea (Fibroid And Womb Tea)
  7. Hip And Big Butt Tea
  8. Male Sexual Vitality Tea
  9. 0rgasmic Gel
  10. Spice Coded Powder
  11. Spice Herbal Infection Mixture
  12. Sweet Drip Honey
  13. Tiger Herbal Mixture
  14. Weight Gain Syrup
  15. Vagina Detox Pearls
  16. Yoni Wash Gel

See the statement below:

Fans blame Medikal for Fella's troubles with the law

After the news of Fella's arrest and the list was released, fans took to social media to share their opinions. For many of them, Medikal was the cause of the actress' arrest, making reference to the rapper's recent revelation that he had paid for his estranged wife to do body enhancement surgery even though she sells such products.

fuegoface_brat said:

It’s all Medikal’s fault! May God protect us from marrying our enemies.

_atankpa__ said:

Hmmm u could do this to a woman you married and have a child with ..no matter how bad ..for the seek of the child just let her be rather than the humiliation and whatever ..mind you there are two sides to everything and no matter what hardly will one paint themselves black in the picture ..may God see her through

kofi_selassi said:

Your shop is at mempeasem but wenya Asem

a.y.e.l.y.i.n.e said:

Couples are meant to sit and solve issues at home not on the media , a lot is yet to be discovered

Fella Makafui turns to God for help

Meanwhile, amid reports that she has already moved out of their matrimonial home, Fella Makafui looks up to God to guide her.

In a post, she preferred to put her trust in God's plan, leaving many fans to encourage and console her.

Source: YEN.com.gh

