The West African Certificate Examination Council (WAEC) has warned that it may be forced to cancel the upcoming BECE over the government's indebtedness to it

It noted that due to the failure of the government to settle its huge debt, WAEC has been unable to adequately plan ahead of the examinations

The BECE is scheduled for July 2024

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it may be forced to cancel the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) due to severe funding challenges.

The BECE is scheduled to take place in July 2024.

The BECE is scheduled for July 2024.

Source: Facebook

According to the council, the government’s failure to release critical funds for the preparation and administration of the exams has put them in this precarious situation.

It stated that due to the money owed by the government, it has not been able to purchase the necessary examination logistics needed for the start of the exams on July 8, 2024.

In an interview with JoyFM, John Kapi, the Director of Public Affairs at WAEC, revealed that the council expects a total amount of GH₵95,837,306 from the government, out of which the government has only paid GH₵2,284,618, leaving a balance of GH₵93,552,688.

He stressed that GH₵2 million received is not enough to adequately plan and prepare for the examinations, which will be written in less than a month.

Minority caucus demands payment plan

Earlier, the Minority caucus in Parliament urged the government to release a payment schedule.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, had proposed a meeting with the Finance Minister, the Education Minister, and the WAEC to devise a plan for releasing funds.

He said this would enable the WAEC to conduct the BECE and access the necessary funds for the rollout.

He noted that the impending West African Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) in August also required funds hence the need to develop a payment plan to halt any disruption in the examination timetable.

However, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, downplayed his concerns, stating that successive governments have always owed the WAEC.

He argued that the government’s indebtedness to the council would not hamper the examinations.

He said the government is committed to clearing its debts with the council as soon as possible and has put in place mechanisms for swift payment.

GES cautions parents against paying WASSCE registration fees

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Education Service cautioned parents of wards in public Senior High School students not to pay the WASSCE registration fee.

The Ghana Education Service stressed that the Free Senior High School policy covers this fee.

The service's director-general issued the caution at a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, April 2, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh