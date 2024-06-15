A video of a pregnant Ghanaian teacher displaying her dance moves has surfaced on social media

The video captures the woman vigorously dancing with her students to Kuami Eugene's Monica

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

A Ghanaian teacher has left netizens stunned after a video of her dancing surfaced online.

In the video, she vigorously danced with her students to Kuami Eugene's hit song, Monica.

Pregnant Ghanaian teacher displays dancing skills in video

The unnamed teacher, who is visibly pregnant, did not allow her condition to restrict her as she energetically displayed her dance moves in what appears to be a school setting.

Her body seemed to flow effortlessly with the rhythm of the music as she twirled and spun on the dance floor.

See the video below:

Netizens hail pregnant woman dancing in video

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian teacher dancing were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Ojampa Snr wrote:

"Thumbs up madam."

@Angelaacheampong12345 wrote:

"Dis was her wedding reception dancer pls."

@Martin Darlington Lord Ziggy wrote:

"You do all madam. woow."️

@Yaaboatemaa85 wrote:

"Wow madam yi y3 too much."

@Joybapono wrote:

"Well done."

@Adiepena Ocansey wrote:

"Very nice."

@RICHIE wrote:

"Madam no day give chance."

@Rej wrote:

"Agyeiwaa_kodie8 madam come for your video."

@Aquarius Cutie wrote:

"I will see you later for you to be my thrift plug wai. I would have danced well if u had told me u were recording."

@Kwame Boat wrote:

"This generation of kids will enjoy paa o. Our time to even get teacher to smile at you takes a lot."

Teacher dances with students in viral video, netizens in awe

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher in South Africa has gone viral on TikTok, leaving many people in awe of his grand gestures to his learners.

This school professor became a hot topic on social media. The educator shared a video of how he welcomes his students into the classroom every morning.

The teacher himself shared footage on the video platform showing him and one of his learners busting some impressive dance moves.

