Award-winning rapper Medikal has made more revelations about the collapse of his relationship with his wife, Fella Makafui

According to the rapper, their marriage was over, but he was keeping it under wraps until he saw D-Black lighting up cigar for Fella

In an interview with Bola Ray, Medikal indicated that he was angered by the video and had to come out to clarify things

Rapper Medikal, known in private as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has shed more light on the circumstances leading to his breakup with Fella Makafui.

Medikal and Fella Makafui recently confirmed that the four-year-old marriage was over and was waiting to be officially dissolved.

Before that, Medikal had gone on a series of rants online, including an attack on D-Black as the latter tried to promote MDK's 02 Indigo concert.

Medikal Reveals Cigar Video Of Fella Makafui And D-Black 'Forced Him' To Announce Breakup Photo source: @amgmedikal, @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

In a reply to D-Black's promotional tweet, Medikal referred to a video of D-Black lighting up a cigar for Fella Makafui in a club and described him as an unreal guy.

Medikal has explained that his reaction to D Black came from anger as he did not know about that encounter between Black and his wife.

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, which was crashed by D Black, Medikal revealed that the viral cigar video was why he decided to publicise their breakup.

According to him, even though he and Fella were over, he had kept it to himself. But the video angered him, and he had to come because he did not want people to think that his 'wife' was going wayward.

"Ibi sake of that thing [cigar video] wey make I come out secof I no dey want make somebody think sey ibi my woman wey...," he said in pidgin.

Watch the video below;

Fella Makafui turns to God for help

Meanwhile, amid reports that she has already moved out of their matrimonial home, Fella Makafui looks up to God to guide her.

In a post, she said she preferred to trust God's plan, leaving many fans to encourage and console her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh