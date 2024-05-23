Actress Fella Makafui is going through a lot as she navigates a divorce settlement with her husband, Medikal

Amid reports that she has already moved out of their matrimonial home, Fella Makafui is looking up to God to guide her steps

In a post on Instagram, she preferred to put her trust in God's plan, leaving many of her fans to encourage and console her

Actress Precious Fella Makafui is putting her fate in God's hands amid marital issues with her husband, Medikal.

In separate statements, Fella and Medikal recently confirmed that the four-year-old marriage was over and was waiting to be officially dissolved.

Following the confirmation, the actress has reportedly moved out of their East Legon to bring down tensions between her and Medikal.

In her first post, after she reportedly moved out, the mother of one shared a message which suggested that she was looking up to God for direction.

"Sometimes God takes you on a journey you didn't know you needed to bring you everything you ever wanted. Trust the plan," the message written on card read.

See her post below:

Fans console and encourage Fella Makafui amid marital troubles

Following her post, some of Fella's admirers took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Many who agreed with her shared words of encouragement with her.

godwin_khelly said:

Trust the plan. Don't forget sis, we dey together

chrisnunies_gh said:

Sending you love and hugs sis

ghhyper1 said:

Fasting and praying for you two. It is well

cliq_fotos said:

The only thin I keep saying, His plans are different

Fella Makafui reportedly arrested

Meanwhile, it has been reported that seasoned actress Fella Makafui has been arrested for allegedly selling unregistered weight loss and fitness products.

The arrest comes at a time when Fella estranged husband, Medikal, opened up about his wife undergoing surgery to enhance her curves to promote weight loss products for her business, Simply Snatched.

The arrest was reportedly effected on Wednesday, probably a few hours before her latest post on Instagram in which she looked up to God.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh