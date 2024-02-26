Janine Mackson, the romantic partner of Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey, shared beautiful photos of their daughter

The carousel post showed the little girl all dressed up to watch one of the games of her father's club, Arsenal, and others show her spending quality time with her mother

Many people talked about how the little girl was getting bigger, while others talked about how adorable the photos were

Janine Mackson, the girlfriend of Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey, shared some adorable pictures of their baby girl.

Thomas Partey and his family in photos. Image Credit: @janinetomi and @thomaspartey5

Source: Instagram

Thomas Partey's lover, Janine Mackson, dropped lovely photos of their daughter

Janine Mackson took to her Instagram feed to share adorable pictures of her and Thomas Partey's daughter with fans.

The photo showed how the baby had grown since birth, which was announced on social media on January 24, 2024.

In one of the photos, Miss Mackson dressed up their daughter to watch one of the games of Partey's club, Arsenal.

Another photo also showed the little girl sleeping beside her mother on a bed. Captioning the post, Partey's partner wrote that the little girl will forever be her love.

My forever love

Below is a carousel post of Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson and their daughter.

Reactions as Janine Mackson dropped lovely pictures of her and Thomas Partey's daughter

Many people congratulated Janine Mackson and Thomas Partey on their bundle of joy. Others also talked about how adorable the little girl looked in the photos.

stephanie_dettmann said:

Congrats, lovely So happy for you! Enjoy the magic time. ✨ Kisses from Berlin

cherellelazarus said:

Congratulations darling

valeriealexandrova said:

angelssss so in love with you two

theelectrictribe said:

Woowww love you both

valvsval said:

Love of my my lifeee

valvsval said:

My fav girls ❤

jennifermln_ said:

So precious ❤

anu.akin said:

The cutest

Thomas Partey's girlfriend slays after giving birth

YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal player Thomas Partey and his beautiful girlfriend have welcomed a baby girl to their family.

Celebrity mum Janine Mackson looked super excited when she posed with her newborn baby for the first time after giving birth.

Some social media users congratulated the powerful duo after they announced the good news online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh