Thomas Partey played a huge role in the EPL's recent North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Spurs

Arsenal triumphed over Spurs after the game ended 3:2, reinvigorating Arsenal's title hopes this season

Fans couldn't hide their excitement over Arsenal's new change agent Thomas Partey after the game

Ghanaian and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey gained a start on April 28's North London Derby against Spurs.

This comes after his impressive resurgence, bouncing back from an awfully long injury that caused him to miss 23 contests for the English top flight.

The Ghanaian midfielder mesmerised fans by playing a good game in Arsenal's starting lineup, which defeated Tottenham Hotspur.

Partey is back in form. Photo source: Twitter/Parteyhive

Source: Twitter

Arsenal fans celebrate Thomas Partey

Arsenal is now first on the EPL table with 80 points after thrashing Spurs in their recent game.

Thomas Partey, whose season has been blighted with injuries, played full throttle, controlling the game's pace for Arsenal.

The midfielder's performance attracted a sweltering review from an Arsenal fan who couldn't hide his excitement over Partey's calm composure during the game.

"We've missed him big time because that midfield trio with Partey, Odegard and Rice is one of the best in the league," he said.

Previously, Partey had impressed EPL legend Ian Wright, who showered him with significant praise, signalling Thomas Party's highly anticipated resurgence this season.

Netizens react to Partey mojo in the EPL

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Partey's resurgence.

fab wears said:

partey as been the perfect man for the job at the middle

Gunner2002 noted:

Let Partey cook for the rest of this season Arsenal might just celebrate something, Amen!

Patiti Msanii remarked:

he was okey just that arteta doesn't like him.. we would be now in the semi finals of the champions League

finn added:

Thomas partey is a world class player

Partey plays 72 minutes in Arsenal's victory over Chelsea

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey got his first start for Arsenal after several weeks away due to injury.

The midfielder played 72 minutes in Arsenal's game against Chelsea and helped his team secure a resounding five-nil victory over Chelsea.

Source: YEN.com.gh