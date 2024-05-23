A Ghanaian woman shocked her husband after she bought him the latest model of the Escalade Cadillac on his 50th birthday

The man, Mr Kennedy Boakye Acheampong, CEO of Kennedy Digital Satelite, lacked the right emotions to express how he felt about his wife's kind gesture

Netizens who chanced on the video cast aspersions suggesting that the woman used her husband's own money to surprise him

A woman's genuine act of love towards her husband has left him emotionally numb to express how he feels about his wife's kind gesture.

The man, Mr Kennedy Boakye Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer of Kennedy Digital Satelite, was presented with what looked like the latest model of the Escalade Cadillac on his 50th birthday.

Mr Acheampong could not believe his eyes after the blindfold covering his face was removed to surprise him with the luxurious car, which cost between $85,690 and $155,090 (GH₵1,246,842.63 and GH₵2,256,655.66), depending on the specs.

The business mogul, while taking a few steps towards the birthday present to have a feel of it, nearly fell on the ground save for the timely intervention of the people around him.

His wife, whose name is yet to be identified presented the keys to the expensive car to him.

Cladded in a yellow three-piece kaftan, Mr Acheampong was hailed by the guests who had graced his 50th birthday celebrations.

The birthday party attracted some of Ghana's celebrated stars, who performed their hit songs at the gathering.

Reigning gospel artist of the year, Piesie Esther treated the guests to her popular songs.

Ghanaians online reacted after seeing the video

Some Ghanaians online who came across the video posted on the TikTok page of beautyqueen_5l shared their views on the woman's gesture towards her husband.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

Modest reacted:

"Wose my husband let buy Escalade and let me surprise you with it infront of the guest and pretend as if you are surprise . Settings."

Desmond Dotse replied:

"The surprise isn’t surprising."

What's that?? also reacted:

"Them take chairman ein own money buy car give am."

user1660370165652 said:

"The wife has used his money to buy that car, that is the collapse."

