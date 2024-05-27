Date Rush contestant Moses is trending on social media after falling off stage on live TV

The reality TV star with a magical voice performed Sarkodie's hit song Baby on the dating show

Some social media users have commented on the viral video posted by TV3 on Instagram

Date Rush contestant Moses has gone viral on Instagram after he fell on stage while performing BET winner Sarkodie's Baby for his date, Emelia, on the reality show.

The handsome fashionista looked dapper in a white designer tee shirt and jeans while rocking white sneakers.

Date Rush contestant Moses and Emelia look perfect together. Photo credit: @tv3

After weeks on the popular dating show, reality TV star Moses was finally excited to get a date like the gentlemen on the show.

Moses's new date, Emelia, looked elegant in a spaghetti-strap bodycon dress and braided hairstyle while rocking stylish sandals.

Watch the video below;

Date Rush contestant Moses shows off unique dance moves

Date Rush contestant Moses delighted his fans and studio audience with his impressive dance moves on the show.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Iambossmcofficial stated:

The real definition of fall in love

i_vickie_ stated:

And I screamed, “Jesus”

Callmhimiss stated:

He needs a massage, honestly and have to visit the hospital too for internal health checks because he really fell no joke

xorse__xorse stated:

He really fell in love

sikaba_bills stated:

Did the lady pick him laslas

Abnyarkoaa stated:

Ei father Bernard

nicky_nunaj stated:

Now this is what I have fallen in love with you means from today I don't want to hear i have fall in love with you if you didn't fall like this

_frankkpotivi_ stated:

Herh he fell in love with

baby_valentino09 stated:

He literally fell in love

naa._sowah stated:

The great fall he is really hurt charle

khadijah.abubakar.52493499 stated:

Chale the guy fell oooo seriously

rpg_milano stated:

Moses fall for Red Sea inside o

oforiwaa_oyo stated:

Love is indeed blind

Perfect Match Extra Season 2: Ghanaians Bash JeyChrys For Cheating On Tessy With A New Housemate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Perfect Match Xtra contestant Tessy, who was devastated when Hermes, a new housemate, stole her partner.

Tessy was alone in the house for bedtime, so Hermes and JeyChrys enjoyed quality time together.

Social media users take issue with JeyChrys' actions following his betrayal of his girlfriend in the house.

