Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown's mum, Artiste Maame, is trending on social media after releasing her first hit diss song

The hardworking woman, who was unsuccessful at her first-ever chew-a-thon, has revealed her plans to feature top artistes on her song

Some social media users have praised her for making them laugh out loud with her hilarious song

Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown has shared a video of his famous mother recording her first song in his home studio.

The talented musician disclosed that he received the beat from a producer for his upcoming project only to find his mother, Artiste Maame, using it for her own song.

Ogidi Brown and his mum rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @artistemaame.

Artiste Maame gained notoriety when she embarked on a seven-day chew-a-thon in February 2024, where she fell asleep throughout the first days.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared a video of Artiste Maame rehearsing her diss song, which has become the talk of the town.

Artiste Maame looks regal in a white African print outfit

Celebrity mother Artiste Maame looked classy in a three-quarter white African print two-piece ensemble and black scarf.

She wore mild makeup with heavy eyeshadow and brows as she smiled for the camera.

Ghanaians react to Artiste Maame's first song

Thatsikagirl stated:

Compound house and this song go be k3k3

Queenphreda stated:

I love the song already. Way3 twaan s3 wose

ed_iris29 stated:

Humble yourself and be featured

portiagyamfuaa.90 stated:

This woman is a whole mood is the last dance for me

strawberry_fitzness stated:

The money sharing will land at Aunty Naa p333 . Artist maame to the whole wiase

lgp_jnr stated:

May she live long to make her son happy as always , God bless her ❤

fii_abradu stated:

This be akutia song

g_qwabena stated:

Wei y3 inspirational song paaa ni. Wei de3 y3b) w) y3 kora(Rival) ayie ase oo

zeru_kmillinerygh stated:

Is a hit mennnnnn

Zackmanfitness stated:

I aswearogad the song dey be me

k.kwakuaries stated:

But seriously I think @ogidibrown1 should release this tune and promote it, this is a hit material, his mum has just gifted him a hit song

yhaw_thurzdaes stated:

@ogidibrown1 bruh can you please humble yourself for once make mama show you vibes

