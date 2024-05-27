Empress Gifty has set a new standard for celebrities who want to host cooking shows in Ghana with her luxury setup

The famous gospel musician wore a beautiful ensemble and ponytail hairstyle for the launch of her cooking show

Some social media users have commented on the trending on the kitchen setup on Instagram

The organisers of Empress Gifty's new cooking show have impressed Ghanaians with the plush interior of her kitchen for the exciting new show on UTV.

Empress Gifty didn't disappoint, rocking a magnificent orange corseted dress for the U Cook culinary show launch on May 27, 2024.

The award-winning gospel musician gave a tour of her ultramodern kitchen with expensive kitchen appliances and gadgets to quality cookware and pantry, among others.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son inspect Empress Gifty's set design

Ghanaian lawyer and general manager for Despite Media Kennedy Osei and his team were spotted checking out the new kitchenware and appliances in Empress Gifty's kitchen for her new show.

Some social media users have commented on a video of Empress Gifty's talk show

Netteynaomi stated:

The kitchen is kitchening

stefnie____ stated:

The sky is big enough for every flying bird… Congratulations to Empress Gifty. Let’s us all win together ❤️

Bemaakosua stated:

Hrrrrrh UTVYou do allWhat a kitchen

ohemaa_konadu1998 stated:

Very Luxury kitchen Noko beautiful Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Obiaa Boaa

Otemaaamoah stated:

Noko beautiful, noko pressure, noko setup, noko U cook. This is beautiful. Luxury or nothing

1debrah stated:

Na why auntie general can’t keep shut

qhwekuromanphada stated:

Noko #ucook

ohemaa_boatemah stated:

Please neat fufu is very delicious but expensive in United States kindly do something about it for us please

_iana_bk stated:

Wow! Despite media does it like no other. I love you guys to the moon and back.

Netteynaomi stated:

Awwwww Noko Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Beldyspizza stated:

I can’t stop loving this station ❤️❤️❤️

obaa_mechanic stated:

The set-up is really nice paaa

mir.acle65 stated:

Kaiiiishhhhhhhafia schwar won't sleep today ooooooooooo

