A video of a Date Rush contestant working as a street hawker has left many people in awe

Asana, in the video showed no signs of shyness as she interacted with her customer

Netizens who saw the video heaped praises on her for using her story to inspire others

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Asana, a contestant on TV3's popular reality show Date Rush, who recently won the hearts of many as she found love, has caused a stir online after a video of her working as a street hawker went viral.

The middle-aged Ghanaian woman who once remarked that she was a beautician shared a video on TikTok where she was selling pure water to some market woman.

Date Rush contestant selling pure water Photo credit:@asanadaterushs9/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Despite being physically challenged, Asana showed no signs of shyness as she interacted with her customer and proceeded to balance her.

The confidence and energy with which she worked stunned many of the market women on the scene as they stopped what they were doing to catch a glimpse of her.

The 14-second video, which was captioned "All I can say is thanks to God" had gathered over 30,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the Date Rush contestant

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended her for her hard work and for using her story to inspire others.

Joequarcoojnr stated:

I have come to understand life that there is no excuse in every situation you find your self… God bless real hustlers out there.

M_sheerah replied:

The big question is … What’s your excuse???? Bless up girl

Rahma Musah commented

I wish I could help her start something where she will just sit and take care of business, bt life has different meanings fr all of us,hmmm

mezvercruz remarked:

I thought she said on date rush that she is a beautician

Elderly woman finds love on Date Rush

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Date Rush contestant couldn't hide his joy after a lady from the United States chose him.

The US lady is in her 50s and is a mother of five, with her firstborn clocking 34 years of age.

She has been in Ghana for the past nine months, although she has travelled outside a couple of times.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh