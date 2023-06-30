Date Rush: Stephen Reveals Travel Plans With His Beautiful 50-Year-Old Lover Nana Abena
- Stephen, a participant on the Date Rush show, has shared his travel and business plans with his 50-year-old lover, Nana Abena
- Stephen, who shared his interest in acting during an interview with YEN.com.gh, detailed that he plans to join Abena in the US shortly
- He added that he was not in a rush but was enjoying getting to know his date, Nana Abena, with whom he has found peace
Stephen, a participant in the Date Rush reality show, has said that he plans to join his date, Nana Abena, the stunning 50-year-old US lady. He added that though he is still getting to know Nana Abena better, he has got some business plans with her.
In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Stephen revealed that he was passionate about acting and so is Nana Abena, his date from Date Rush, the trendy and entertaining reality show. He said that he would be working on some projects with her soon.
Stephen, the young, charismatic man who won the heart of the 50-year-old American lady named Nana Abena on Date Rush, detailed his current relationship with her.
The actor and skit maker said that he is still getting to know Nana Abena, who is currently in the US for a short stay. He added that though he plans to join Nana Abena, they were not in a rush since they are building an admirable relationship.
Stephen said:
"We are still getting to know each other. I am an actor and so is she. We are working on some projects together as well. I may join her in the States soon, but there is no rush. We are more interested in working together and taking things one step at a time."
Stephen and Nana Abena have fun in the pool
Nana Abena and Stephen show affection towards each other in an interview
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Stephen had said that finding Nana Abena on the show has given him peace of mind.
He admitted that while the ridicule and slurs occasionally make him angry, he has learned to ignore them since he knows that people would still talk even if he had a younger date.
