Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty launched her cooking show on UTV called U Cook, and she dropped details of what fans should expect on the show

He noted that various personalities, celebrities and even political figures would be invited to the show to display their cooking skills

The video excited many people on social media, while others admired how gorgeous she looked in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty officially launched her U Cook cooking show on UTV on May 27, 2024.

Empress Gifty cooking show U Cook. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty dropped details about her cooking show

In an exclusive interview on GH Kwaku's Instagram page, Empress Gifty opened up about what her cooking show, U Cook, would entail.

"There would be a lot to come. There would be a little bit of cooking, a little bit of gossip, and a little bit of fashion. There would be a resource person who would educate people on eating habits," she said.

She noted that people would love to watch the cooking show, considering the preparations that have been made.

The Jesus Over Do hitmaker also noted that not only Ghanaian celebrities would be invited on the show as guests. She said that various personalities would be invited to cook on the show.

"We would host presidential candidates on the show. Clergies and bishops would be guests because there is this perception that hey do not know how to cook."

Slaying in an orange corseted gown, Empress Gifty said that the other personalities she mentioned were CEOs, farmers, kings and queens.

Below is a video of Empress Gifty dropping details of her new cooking show, U Cook.

Reactions to the video of Empress Gifty giving details about her cooking show, U Cook

Many people applauded her for starting her television series, while others talked about how stunning she looked in the video.

Below are the lovely reactions from fans:

sikaabakwameiso said:

If u dey envy this lady di33 is ur own life natin dey border her ooo ❤️

um_a_lady said:

Gospel Artiste mu Shatta Wale in someone’s voice……Noko Cook bibia nkakrakakra

u_nys said:

She’s very pretty and her dentition

akissjay_1 said:

May God bless her new project ❤️❤️

nanaesidoreen said:

Noko U cook❤️❤️ etaafie⭐️⭐️

_joybel_ said:

I can’t wait to watch ❤️❤️❤️

iamher_adwoa said:

@tinadjbeauty did the makeup! No editing beautiful make up

iamhenrykd said:

@empress_gifty is just a vibe! Positive energy always ❤️

Below is a video of the lovely kitchen setup.

Medikal was overjoyed as McBrown invited him to McBrown's Kitchen

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal expressed interest in being a guest on actress Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

He stated that the meal he would love to prepare would be jollof rice and grilled chicken.

The video excited many people on social media as they shared their anticipation for when the episode would air.

Source: YEN.com.gh