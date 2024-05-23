Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has sparked reactions online after a photo of her holding an iron pot in the kitchen emerged online

According to reports, the photo is a promo for an upcoming cooking show to be hosted by her on UTV

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some were delighted to see the video while others were surprised

Popular Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty is set to take over the culinary spotlight on United Television (UTV) after actress and presenter Nana McBrown parted ways with the Despite group.

In a social media post, UTV announced that Empress Gifty will soon host a cooking show.

Photos of Nana McBrown and Empress Gifty Image credit: @iammcbrown/Empress Gifty

Source: Instagram

The renowned gospel musician was clad in a lovely outfit while standing and smiling in the Kitchen.

Empress Gifty also held an iron pot in her hand, indicating her readiness to exhibit her culinary skills and lead others to do the same.

It is unclear what mode the show would take; however, many netizens believe that it would be similar to what McBrown was doing at UTV.

See post below:

Empress Gifty will soon host a cooking show on UTV Image source: Akwasi_Amoako

Source: TikTok

Netizens react

Netizens who saw the post have expressed mixed reactions to it. While some are delighted over the news, others are also surprised and have questioned whether Empress Gifty would draw the same huge following to the show.

Some, however, took to the comment section to congratulate her.

@user957516688027 wrote:

"Congratulations my sis."

@ophelia nkrumah wrote:

"Congratulations ."

@maabenaoky wrote:

"We can wait."

@Amagold wrote:

"Congratulations."

@angiebee wrote:

"Congratulations."

Nana Ama McBrown announces that McBrown's Kitchen to move from UTV to TV3,

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Actress Nana Ama McBrown shared some heartwarming news with her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen fans.

During Onua Showtime, a show she hosts on Onua TV, she announced that the cooking show will be making a comeback on TV3 and will no longer be aired on Despite Media's UTV.

Nana Ama McBrown hinted that the show, previously shown on UTV, will return to TV3 after a long break. She gave glory to God for reviving her cooking show, and she hinted that the comeback episode will be aired on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh