Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has taken over the internet with her stunning look for the launch of her cooking show on UTV.

The Awieya Pa hitmaker wore a stylish corseted lace dress that matched the theme colour of her plush kitchen for the UCook show.

Empress Gifty slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Empress Gifty flaunted her cleavage in the long-sleeve beaded lace dress that accentuated her curves as she led the worship and praises section.

She looked elegant in heavy makeup and an expensive centre-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.

Watch the video below;

Empress Gifty slays in flawless makeup as she prepares for the launch of the UCook show

Empress Gifty was spotted in a yellow maxi dress as her glam team styled her for the official launch of the UCook show.

The style influencer shared details about the new cooking show and some of the guests she will host on the program.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's outfit at the launch of the UCook show on UTV

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

paah_qwesii stated:

She go finish then start throwing shade to mcbrown

nsiah4231 stated:

Eiii Gospel musician u dress and show off ur cleavage but we all criticised Wendy Shay and Eno Barony

kofi_dnt_cry stated:

she better remain singing cos she can’t compete ooo

ms.trichyia stated:

Noko fantastic…..I’m here for the drama

nsiah4231 stated:

I think her first show she will call me n we will prepare "Akaw" with Koobi Stew

christiana_awuni stated:

Nice one

mir.acle65 stated:

Afia schwars dream

nanaafuadarkobruce stated:

Drama queen

nsiah4231 stated:

mama If get her paaa

otemaaamoah stated:

she never disappoints

nsiah4231 stated:

Akutia hemaa eii she using @iamamamcbrown

