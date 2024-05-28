Kobbie Mainoo's father, in a video, spotted a young fan rocking a replica jersey with his son's name at the back and asked if that was the little boy's favourite player

The young chap who was with his dad looked at Mainoo's father with astonishment when he revealed he was the footballer's dad

Jordan Hames, Mainoo's elder brother, was the one who took the wholesome video and shared it on his TikTok page

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The father of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo surprised a young supporter who was spotted wearing a jersey bearing his son's name. The wholesome incident was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

Ghanaian footballer, Kobbie Mainoo's dad, meets young fan Photo Source: jxrdanhames

Source: Instagram

The young fan, in the company of his father, was approached by Mainoo's father during an outing. Upon noticing the jersey, Mainoo's father engaged the boy in conversation, asking if the player whose name he proudly wore was his favourite.

The boy was astonished when he discovered the identity of the man who was speaking to him. The little boy's father encouraged him to shake Mainoo's dad's hands, and he did.

Jordan Hames, Mainoo's elder brother, was the one behind the camera, recording the touching exchange. He later shared the video on his TikTok page, which many netizens found wholesome.

Kobbie Mainoo's dad and young fan warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Marcandree said:

Get this kid a signed shirt, he’s been dad approved!

Ali B reacted:

The fact he wiped his wee crisp hand on his jeans first

Haziq said:

To proudly says Mainoo is your son is something that cannot be explained

dayday reacted:

Can hear the proudness in Mainoo's dad's voice

Kobbie Mainoo's pretty sisters

In another story, Kobbie Mainoo quickly became a star after breaking into the first 11 on the Manchester United team and subsequently winning the FA Cup.

The young footballer, who was born to Ghanaian parents, has two beautiful sisters, Ama and Efia Mainoo.

During Manchester United's FA Cup win, where Kobbie scored a goal against rivals Manchester City, his family was there to support him, including his sisters.

Source: YEN.com.gh