Argentina has changed its international friendly game schedule for March, replacing Ghana with Cote d'Ivoire on March 26 and Nigeria on March 18 in China.

Key players like Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, and Angel Di Maria are expected to feature in these matches

Ghana, initially set to face Argentina, faced disappointment in the 2023 AFCON with an early exit, while Cote D'Ivoire and Nigeria are preparing for the quarterfinals

There were earlier reports that the Black Stars, the Ghana National Men's Football Team, will face FIFA World Cup champion Argentina in an international friendly game in March 2024.

But in a surprising turn of events, Argentina has made a last-minute change to their international friendly game schedule for March, opting to face Cote D'Ivoire on March 26 and Nigeria on March 18 in China.

This decision means they have dropped the initially planned friendly against Ghana, the four-time African champions.

Argentine players like Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria are expected to grace the field in these encounters Photo credit: Buda Mendes (Getty Images), GFAOfficial (Facebook) & @CAF_Online (Twitter)

The friendly matches were part of Argentina's agenda for the first international "FIFA Window" of the year, both set to take place in China.

Key players from Argentina's triumphant 2022 World Cup squad, including iconic figures like Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez, and Angel Di Maria, are expected to grace the field in these encounters.

Cote D'Ivoire and Nigeria, the new opponents for Argentina, are no strangers to international football, and both teams have recently qualified for the quarterfinal stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Nigeria is set to face either Angola or the winner of the Mali vs. Burkina Faso tie. At the same time, Cote D'Ivoire awaits the outcome of their clash against the victor in the Mali vs. Burkina Faso fixture.

In contrast, Ghana faced disappointment in the 2023 AFCON, making an early exit from the tournament after failing to secure a victory in any of their three Group B matches. This marks the second consecutive AFCON edition where the Black Stars have been eliminated in the first round.

