A photo of Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her parents has gone viral

The young lady took to TikTok to flaunt both mum and dad, who looked very adorable and young

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their admiration for her parents

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has introduced her parents to the online community.

Afua took to TikTok to flaunt her adorable parents, who bear some striking resemblance with her.

In a photo shared on TikTok, Afua Asantewaa was sandwiched between her parents and smiled beautifully while they posed for a picture.

She also indicated in the picture that her mum, who was previously in the US, has arrived in Ghana.

Afua Asantewaa rock same hairstyle with mom

Afua Asantewaa and her mother rocked the same hairstyle: short hair dyed gold and grey.

See photo below:

Netizens react to photo of Afua Asantewaa and her parents

Netizens who saw the post were amazed. They took to social media to admire Afua and her adorable parents.

@franciscobbinah32 wrote:

"Afua are your parents twins."

@mybundlesofjoy#

"Woow where was mummy during ur sing-a-thon."

@Felicity Essah wrote:

"Beautiful family welcome mom."

@SISTER ADOM wrote:

"Hun, trim your hair down a bit and I'm sure you gonna love it. it's still beautiful."

@Salomey Boakye wrote:

"Afua yes this MAN called GOD wii never forsake you and he will always be on your side."

@Hide wrote:

"Biological mum are always resemblance."

@harly pretty wrote:

"Wow very handsome n beautiful parents."

@SweetCandy Maqueena wrote:

"Lovely."

