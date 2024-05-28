A Ghanaian lady is trending after a video of her eating 15 boiled eggs popped up on social media

In the video, the pretty young lady identified as Afua Nash effortlessly swallowed the eggs and subsequently belched

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some laughed over it while others expressed disdain

A pretty Ghanaian lady has become the talk of the town after swallowing fifteen boiled eggs at a sitting.

In a video making rounds online, the young lady identified as @Afua Nash gathered all the eggs into one bowl and consumed them one by one.

Ghanaian lady effortlessly consumes 15 boiled eggs at a sitting Image credit: @Afua Nash

Source: TikTok

Within a few minutes, the pretty lady had finished eating all the boiled eggs.

After eating the eggs, she belched loudly to indicate her satisfaction and drank two water sachets to complement her meal.

Watch video below:

Afua Nash trends in Ghana

Afua Nash is a Ghanaian lady who recently became famous after videos of her consuming food in excessive quantities appeared online.

From Ghana's favourite delicacy, Gari, beans and fried plantain, popularly known as gobε, to porridge and others, Afua would not hesitate to consume every bit of it.

Netizens react to video

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed mixed reactions to the video.

@empress_gracey wrote:

"So y’all believe she ate all the eggs?"

@iamblessy_1 wrote:

")y3 kuraseniii ankasa! She thinks it’s nice… smh."

@dorcasannan77 wrote:

"She's putting pressure on her health."

chantel_ama_sika_prishnel wrote:

"But y does dx girl irritates me soo much aaaah Siasem Ben nunu."

@rahimatuali wrote:

"She's good editor."

@ nanabiney1 wrote:

@Abeg she don't believe she eats all the foods she claim to eat. She pauses the video and continues. Then she edits afterwards."

Ghanaian lady goes viral after eating GH¢25 worth of gobɛ in video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Afua Nash, became an internet sensation overnight after a video of her consuming GH¢25 worth of beans and plantain went viral, leaving social media users in awe of her remarkable appetite.

In the video, the beautiful lady surprised many as she effortlessly swallowed large morsels of beans and plantain effortlessly.

Many Ghanaians were stunned and did not expect such a good-looking lady to eat such large amounts of food.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh