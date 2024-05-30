Ghanaian media personality Giovani Caleb has confirmed that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail will be in Live Show 4 of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent

This comes after concerns were raised after they failed to feature in the previously aired three live shows of the competition

However, Ghanaians living in the UK could help keep Afronita and Abigail in the competition if they vote for them, that is, if they fail to get the go-ahead from the judges

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail are competing in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent, and after their superb auditions, they could have a chance in the finals.

Details of Afronita and Abigail's standing in the BGT competition explained

Britain's Got Talent is in the final stages, as many talents are competing for a spot in the finals. Three live shows have already been held, and two talents from each show successfully secured a spot in the finals.

Regarding how finalists are selected, two performers from each semifinal round will make it through to the grand final—one will be decided by a public vote and the second by the judges.

The talents from Live Show 1 were Innocent Masuku and Ssaulabi Performance Troupe. For Live Show 2, Jack Rhodes and Haribow made it, while in Live Show 3, Sydnie Christmas and Mike Woodhams secured a spot each in the finals.

However, reports claim that Afronita and Abigail were booked for Live Show 4 at 8pm on May 30, 2024, and this could be their chance to secure a spot in the talent show's finals.

This comes after media personality Giovani Caleb posted a plea to Ghanaians to vote for the Ghanaian dancers to advance them further in the competition.

Unfortunately, Ghanaians living in Ghana might not be able to vote since voting is only limited to persons living in the UK or having a UK number.

Meanwhile, many Ghanaians are keeping their hopes high for the two Ghanaian dancers.

Below is the post Giovani Caleb made soliciting votes for Afronita and Abigail.

Below is the list of talents who have made it to the competition's finals.

Afronita and Abigail not in semifinals of BGT

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail, who participated in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent, unfortunately, did not make it to the semifinal list of the competition's first live show.

The two dancers went viral and captivated the attention of many with their electrifying dance moves to Fuse ODG's Antenna in their successful auditions.

The full video of the talents who made it to the semifinal list of Live Show 1 has been released, and the two dancers were unfortunately not part of it.

