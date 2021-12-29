Media General worker, and popular broadcast journalist, Giovani Caleb, has won the best radio presenter award at the 2021 edition of the YEN Readers’ Choice Awards.

The category was keenly contested by media experts and ace broadcasters - Ohemaa Woyeje, Abeiku Santana, and Okyeame Quophi.

Abeiku came second, followed by the female giant and eloquent Ohemaa Woyeje, known for her multilingual skill.

Giovani currently works with Media General and hosts shows on Onua TV, and TV3, while Abeiku works with Okay FM, with Ohemaa Woyeje and Okyeame working for Angel Broadcasting Network.

Fans give reasons for making Giovani number 1

The many people who voted Giovani gave their reasons, including that he has a good sense of humour that brings his listeners alive.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

Obaapa Afia: "Giovani all the way.....He is the best. Always on point."

Her Excellency: "Ny3 Bro Giovani Caleb all the way. We thank God for the honour."

Boadi Yeboah Faustina: "Giovani any time, any day."

Kwabena Frimpong Manso: "Geovani Caleb is the guy. He is so something else. I love him as a presenter."

Ernest Zigah: "Abeiku is the man I used to listen to but Geovani has taken over like."

Christiana Enyonam Attipoe: "Looking at the votes...let me declare the winner... Giovani Caleb."

Charis Iyemahwe Davids: "Giovanni knows how to bring the people in the mood."

Nana Ama Asare: "Giovani..ur sense of humour is superb."

Larweh Emma: "Giovani Caleb all the way. He is the best among the rest"

Gloria Elorm: "Giovani Caleb all the way: "He makes sure you're always in the mood."

Charles Enam Numavor: "Giovanni of course! The seriously unserious guy!"

Eteve Etoeve Mawuli: "I'll chose Giovanni over any of them.... I'm for Giovanni."

Richard Darko: "Ah Bra Giovanni you for take am simple koraaa."

Efo Fkul Godson: "Giovani Caleb is the best in making u laugh naturally."

Dedoo Annette Cyn: "Who else if not my own efo Giovani Caleb."

Voti Haniel: "I choose Giovanni."

Efia Asamoah: "Giovani oo only his dance kraaaaa eiiii this man."

Stonebwoy and Jackie Appiah also win

Meanwhile, Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has emerged as the best 2021 Best Male Artiste at the Readers’ Choice Awards organised by your authoritative YEN.com.gh.

The category had high-profiled musicians, including Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, and the young sugar daddy KiDi.

Jackie Appiah has also won the best actress' award over McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, and Tracey Boakye.

Source: YEN.com.gh