Nana Ama McBrown left UTV over a year ago for a new role at Onua TV

Empress Gifty was recently unveiled as the new host of UTV's cooking show, which Nana McBrown left behind

Ola Michael has deconstructed the tension between Empress Gifty and Nana Ama McBrown as the former continues in her new role

Media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown quit her role at UTV over a year ago, leaving behind two key programs, United Showbiz and McBrown's Kitchen.

The station quickly found a replacement for United Showbiz, but the cooking show was dormant until recently when Empress Gifty was unveiled as a new host, sparking a frenzy online.

Entertainment analyst Ola Michael has weighed in on the growing tension between the two socialites.

Empress Gifty Photo source: Instagram/EmpressGifty, Instagram/NanaAmaMcBrown

Source: Instagram

Ola Michael exposes McBrown

According to Ola Michael, plans were far advanced for Media General to bring Empress Gifty into its fold.

Ola Michael disclosed on Neat FM explaining how the ongoing saga between Nana Ama McBrown and Empress Gifty began. He said,

"There were two shows. She was scheduled to be on Friday and Saturday. She had even shot promo videos'"

Empress Gifty and Nana Ama McBrown, who have become cooking show rivals, continue to throw snide remarks at each other.

Ola Michael's claim that Nana McBrown sabotaged Empress Gifty has got fans rethinking who to support as the saga continues.

Fans react to Ola Michael's claim

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ola Michael's claim that Nana Ama McBrown sabotaged Empress Gifty.

akosssua said:

Ah how can she steal the show??? Isn't it the management of the station that decided and asked her to host the show??

afia1604' wrote:

Then united showbiz with mcbrown too belong to empress Gifty oooo Ola!!!!! Atyms you 4get yourself that you re also a worker ooo

jiji.kole noted:

Y'all were waiting for means to drag her ...your food is served wae..

bikini_shop___ commented:

Even if it’s true kraa we still love Mcbrown no matter what❤️❤️❤️

Old video of Nana Ama McBrown and Empress Gifty emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown and Empress Gifty had been seen together in an old video that popped up online.

The old video has got many fans talking about praising McBrown as they discover that there may not be any bad blood between the two socialities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh