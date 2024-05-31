Afronita, in an old video that has surfaced online, danced with her mother alongside dance partner Abigail in a celebratory mood

In the video, the trio seemed to be in a very happy mood as they showed off their dance moves

Afronita and Abigail have seen a lot of success as a dance duo, having recently made it to the finals of Britain's Got Talent

Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail have danced their way into the finals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent. An old video has surfaced online amidst the celebrations, showing the pair, alongside Afronita's mother, in a celebratory mood, dancing with joy.

Afronita and Abigail dancing. Photo Source: afronitaa

Source: TikTok

The trio were in high spirits, showing their excitement as they danced. This old video has gone viral after Afronita and Abigail's journey on the popular talent show.

In the semi-finals, Afronita and Abigail delivered an electrifying performance that captivated both the audience and the judges. Their unique dance routine, intricate moves and energy earned them a ticket to the finals.

The duo's success on Britain's Got Talent is a significant achievement, marking a milestone not only for them but also for Ghanaian representation on the international stage.

Ghanaians celebrate Afronita and Abigail

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sherifa.fuseini said:

God bless our homeland Ghana . Congratulations ❤️

de_glutathione__shop reacted:

Bigups gals we proud of you two one love ❤️ gals

partykidsghana said:

I feel soo proud of these two amazing and brilliant young ladies….May our children find their purpose and focus on time too

jo_just_juggling_life commented:

I was there tonight with my daughter and you was incredible

africocoly said:

The good Lord will surely perfect what he started with you. Just have the confidence and faith. All the best

Afronita and Abigail before BGT performance

In a related story, Afronita and Abigail are set to compete in the semi-finals of the 2024 Britain's Got Talent.

A video has popped up showing the dance duo receiving a warm welcome to the venue and being treated like celebs.

The video, shared by Afronita, triggered massive support from her followers, who prayed for their success.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh