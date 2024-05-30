Afronita And Abigail In BGT Semifinals, Dancers Beg Ghanaians Living In The UK To Vote
- Ghanaians Afronita and Abigail Dromo took to their Instagram stories to plead with Ghanaians in the UK to come through for them with votes as they compete for the spot in the finals of BGT
- Their touching messages came at the back of BGT dropping a video announcing that they had made it through to the semifinals of the competition
- Many Ghanaians were overjoyed, while others joined them in begging Ghanaians living in the UK to vote massively during Live Show 4, which would be aired at 8 pm
Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo are pleading with their fans and Ghanaians living in the UK to vote for them after making it through the semifinals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent.
Afronita and Abigail solicit votes from Ghanaians living in the UK
After the official BGT Instagram account announced that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail had made it through to the semifinal of the talent show, many Ghanaians took to the comment section to celebrate.
Afronita was not left out of the celebration. She joined others in commenting on the Instagram post, saying,
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Yayyy!❤️We can’t wait!
The CEO of Afro Star Kids Academy shared the video on her Instagram stories and pleaded with Ghanaians in the UK to vote for them during the live show on May 30, 2024, at 8 pm. She wrote:
"GUYS WE ARE ON BGT TODAYYYYY!!!! Please tell a friend to tell a friend to vote us through to the finals if you're in the Uk."
Abigail Dromo also reposted the BGT video on her Instagram stories and pleaded for the support of many as they approached a pivotal point in the competition. She wrote:
"We need your support let's bring this home."
One could vote here for Abigail and Afronita.
Below is a post Afronita made on her Instagram stories, pleading with Ghanaians living in the UK to vote during the live show.
Below is a post Afronita made on her Instagram stories, pleading with Ghanaians living in the UK to vote during the live show.
Reactions as Abigail and Afronita made it to the semifinals of the 17th season of BGT
Many people in the comment section were rallying behind Afronita and Abigail as they cheered them. Others also dropped motivational messages and encouraged them to give their all in the live show and secure a spot in the finals.
Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:
assiedua said:
Ghanaians in the UK, please we’re counting on you to vote for our Ladies tonight!
serwaadw said:
Afronita and Abigail
afua_gracie said:
Afronitaaa and Abigail
appiahbeatrice75 said:
Ghanaaaaaaaaa
borteyestella said:
Afronitaa and Abigail all the way
kha.l.ix3 said:
Afronita and Abigailllllllll.... Go for gold girllss
boafo2091 said:
Abigail and Afronita Abigail and Afronita
Below is a video confirming that Abigail Dromo and Afronita reached the semifinals of the 17th season of BGT.
Ghanaians living in Ghana can't vote to keep Abigail and Afronita in the BGT show, details drop
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Giovani Caleb has confirmed that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail will be in Live Show 4 of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent.
This comes after concerns were raised about their failure to feature in the three live shows that had previously aired in the competition.
However, Ghanaians living in the UK could help keep Afronita and Abigail in the competition if they vote for them, if the judges do not give them the go-ahead..
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldine.amoah@yen.com.gh.