Ghanaians Afronita and Abigail Dromo took to their Instagram stories to plead with Ghanaians in the UK to come through for them with votes as they compete for the spot in the finals of BGT

Their touching messages came at the back of BGT dropping a video announcing that they had made it through to the semifinals of the competition

Many Ghanaians were overjoyed, while others joined them in begging Ghanaians living in the UK to vote massively during Live Show 4, which would be aired at 8 pm

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail Dromo are pleading with their fans and Ghanaians living in the UK to vote for them after making it through the semifinals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent.

Afronita And Abigail in the UK. Image Credit: @afronitaaa and @abigail_dromo

Source: Instagram

Afronita and Abigail solicit votes from Ghanaians living in the UK

After the official BGT Instagram account announced that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail had made it through to the semifinal of the talent show, many Ghanaians took to the comment section to celebrate.

Afronita was not left out of the celebration. She joined others in commenting on the Instagram post, saying,

Yayyy!❤️We can’t wait!

The CEO of Afro Star Kids Academy shared the video on her Instagram stories and pleaded with Ghanaians in the UK to vote for them during the live show on May 30, 2024, at 8 pm. She wrote:

"GUYS WE ARE ON BGT TODAYYYYY!!!! Please tell a friend to tell a friend to vote us through to the finals if you're in the Uk."

Abigail Dromo also reposted the BGT video on her Instagram stories and pleaded for the support of many as they approached a pivotal point in the competition. She wrote:

"We need your support let's bring this home."

One could vote here for Abigail and Afronita.

Below is a post Afronita made on her Instagram stories, pleading with Ghanaians living in the UK to vote during the live show.

Afronita pleads for the support of Ghanaians in the UK. Image Credit: @bgt, @abigail_dromo and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Abigail Dromo pleads for the support of Ghanaians in the UK. Image Credit: @bgt, @abigail_dromo and @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Abigail and Afronita made it to the semifinals of the 17th season of BGT

Many people in the comment section were rallying behind Afronita and Abigail as they cheered them. Others also dropped motivational messages and encouraged them to give their all in the live show and secure a spot in the finals.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

assiedua said:

Ghanaians in the UK, please we’re counting on you to vote for our Ladies tonight!

serwaadw said:

Afronita and Abigail

afua_gracie said:

Afronitaaa and Abigail

appiahbeatrice75 said:

Ghanaaaaaaaaa

borteyestella said:

Afronitaa and Abigail all the way

kha.l.ix3 said:

Afronita and Abigailllllllll.... Go for gold girllss

boafo2091 said:

Abigail and Afronita Abigail and Afronita

Below is a video confirming that Abigail Dromo and Afronita reached the semifinals of the 17th season of BGT.

Ghanaians living in Ghana can't vote to keep Abigail and Afronita in the BGT show, details drop

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Giovani Caleb has confirmed that Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail will be in Live Show 4 of the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent.

This comes after concerns were raised about their failure to feature in the three live shows that had previously aired in the competition.

However, Ghanaians living in the UK could help keep Afronita and Abigail in the competition if they vote for them, if the judges do not give them the go-ahead..

