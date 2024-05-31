Afronita and Abigail have made it to the final of Britain's Got Talent, and many Ghanaians have expressed their happiness for them

The dance duo, in a Snapchat video, celebrated their success, screaming for joy as they drove back from the event

In the video, Afronita thanked God for how far she had come, mentioning how obstacles in their way did not stop them

Ghana's Afronita and Abigail have danced their way into the finals of Britain's Got Talent, igniting jubilation among fans back home. The dance duo, who have become national sensations, shared their joy in a Snapchat video, screaming with delight as they drove away from the event's premises.

Afronita and Abigail celebrating. Photo Source: afronitaa

In the video, an ecstatic Afronita could be seen thanking God for their incredible journey and acknowledging the hurdles they have overcome to reach this point.

She mentioned that she faced so many challenges, but nothing could stop them from reaching their goal. Afronita and Abigail, after an electrifying performance in the semi-finals, made it to the finals of the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent (BGT). Watch the Video Here.

Ghanaians congratulate Afronita and Abigail

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

agbokorsi_ishmeal said:

Afronita made it this far without Dwp this life ankasa be someway some success required moving from your comfort zone ✅

amazingladyeva commented:

As a Nigerian, I can confirm the whole of Africa are now involved.

ghanafuonsem said:

God Did. Congrats ❤️ for putting Ghana on the map. We are proud of you guys❤️❤️❤️

I’m just grateful for the many lives that have been touched positively through the story of these two beautiful Princesses from Ghana. Now other kids have hope and can dream big and work hard to achieve it too. . . Our dreams are valid

Video of Afronita and Abigail receiving a warm welcome pops up

In a similar story, Afronita and Abigail were set to compete in the semi-finals of the 2024 Britain's Got Talent.

A video popped up showing the dance duo receiving a warm welcome to the venue and being treated like celebs.

The video, shared by Afronita, triggered massive support from her followers, who prayed for their success.

