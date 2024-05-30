Afronita and Abigail are set to compete in the semi-finals of the 2024 Britain's Got Talent

A video has popped up showing the dance duo receiving a warm welcome to the venue and being treated like celebs

The video shared by Afronita triggered massive support from her followers, who prayed for their success

Young Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abiagial are poised to make this season's Britain's Got Talent (BGT) final.

The duo, who have already qualified for the semi-final, are set to deliver their semis performance and hopefully capture a place in the final.

Ahead of their performance on the evening of Thursday, May 30, 2024, Afronita shared a video showing how they were storming the venue.

Afronita and Abigail are performing in the BGT semi-finals Photo source: @afronitaa

In the video, the two are in high spirits as they board a vehicle and arrive at the venue. They are given celebrity treatment as some whites ask them for photo ops.

Afronita was heard stating it was happening tonight at 8 pm UK time and asked for votes from Ghanaians.

"This is the day the Lord has made! We’re performing tonight at the @bgt semifinals at 8pm UK time! Let’s win this for Ghana, Let’s win this for Africa❤️," she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians back Afronita and Abigail

Afronita's video triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians online. Many showed their support for the dance duo.

afiasafosoronko:

All the very Best Beautiful Souls

vero__niha said:

I cried… watching you protect your sister like that it’s really precious in certain environments.. go Nita ❤️ you got this Go for Gold Stars

aj.ann.2382 said:

All the best Abinitaaa God who started this will end it successfully Nyame nsa Adomah

cookieteegh said:

The Lord go with you

sarfoa_asamoah said:

You are WINNERS come what may and we are proud of you both❤️. Our prayers are with you

