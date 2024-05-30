Fuse ODG Cheers Afronita And Abigail Dromo To BGT Finals, Ghanaians Hail Him
- Afronita and her protégé have made it to the Britain's Got Talent final stage
- They mesmerised the show's judges as they performed some of Fuse ODG's Afrobeats bangers
- The musician was spotted at the show cheering the young dancers on during their semi-final performance
Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail Dromo Adjiri are through to the finals of this year's Britain's Got Talent.
The dancers made it to the semi-final stage after an impressive audition that revived the UK's passion for Ghana's Azonto movement as they performed to Fuse ODG's music.
The dance duo returned for their semi-final action with more Fuse OdG music in their arsenal, and it worked like magic.
Fuse ODG cheers Afronita and Abigail on
Afrobeats superstar Fuse ODG was one of the many Ghanaians cheering Afronita and Abigail during their semi-final performance.
Breaking: Afronita and Abigail are in the finals of BGT, congratulations pour in for the Ghanaian dancers
Before the performance, the dancers met with the singer in the UK. Videos of the Ghanaian entertainers shared online inspired many fans ahead of the show.
After the show, Fuse ODG hailed the Ghanaian dance duo online, saying,
The culture has come so far from zero or negative representation to the whole country seeing Africa in a celebratory manner. This is what we worked for! This Is truly New Africa."
Fans react to Fuse ODG's support to Afronita and Abigail
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Fuse ODG's message to Ghanaians after Afronita and Abigail Dromo's slot in the final.
selfmade_elorm said:
@fuseodg I’m really proud of ya big bro much respect for your support
edward_v771 noted:
@fuseodg you need so much Recognition for also putting Ghana on the map with your so much hit songs... Thanks for supporting the princess
ghfangy commented:
We see u @fuseodg
naaluv added:
I was happy seeing you,well done for the support
Afronita and Abigail's preparation for BGT semi-finals drop
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail had shared a video of them poised to make this season's Britain's Got Talent (BGT) semi-finals performance.
As the duo made their way to the performance, scores of other contestants who recognised them requested for a photo op.
Source: YEN.com.gh
