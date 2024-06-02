Stonebwoy won Artiste Of The Year at the 24 TGMA, and according to showbiz influencer and promoter Portfolio The Mc believes the dancehall star deserved the award

King Promise was the biggest contender for the category, but Portfolio believes King Promise had not done enough in 2024 to win the award

He said this after the event in a conversation with YEN.com.gh, expressing his elation over Stonebwoy's win and praising Charter House for getting it right

The 24th edition of the prestigious TGMA concluded with Afro dancehall star Stonebwoy emerging victorious, claiming the coveted Artiste Of The Year title. The dancehall star's triumph has been hailed by many, including showbiz influencer and promoter Portfolio The Mc, who ardently believes Stonebwoy deserved the accolade.

In a conversation with YEN.com.gh following the event, Portfolio The Mc expressed his elation over Stonebwoy's win, praising the award's organizers, Charter House, for their rational decision.

What Stonebwoy has done in the year under review, the volume and quantum of work, that guy has overtaken everyone in the category. Ghana and the TGMA board rewarded hard work. Everyone who won on the night deserved it. For the coveted Artiste of the Year, it was not up for debate. He said

The race for the top honour was fiercely contested, with King Promise standing out as the biggest contender. With his song Terminator making waves all over the globe, King Promise was seen by many as a strong candidate for the award. However, Portfolio The Mc believes that, despite his commendable efforts, King Promise's contributions in the year under review were not sufficient to secure the top spot.

You don't just become a one-hit wonder and claim to be the Artiste of the Year. There is a lot more you need to do. I appreciate the work King Promise did, but it was not enough. Portfolio The Mc emphasized

