King Paluta was one of the big winners at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

The rapper/singer bagged the Best New Artiste and Best Hiplife Song Of The Year awards

His awards triggered loads of reactions from social media users

Music sensation King Paluta has bagged his first-ever Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) accolades.

Paluta won two awards at the 25th TGMA held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The singer/rapper bagged the Best New Act and Best Hiplife Song awards.

His first award on the night was for Best Hiplife Song, awarded to his Y'ahitte Remix, a song featuring Kuami Eugene.

King Paluta's song came top ahead of Guru's Eny3 Nwanwa, Oseikrom Sikana's Twatis featuring Kwaku Smoke, Jay Bahd's M'asesa featuring Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW, Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth, Kweku DMC's Oh My Linda, and Okyeame Kwame's Insha Allah featuring King Paluta.

Later, King Paluta, who recently toured Germany, was announced as the winner of the keenly contested Best New Artiste Of The Year. He pipped Banzy Banero, DSL, Maya Blu, Olivetheboy, and Oseikrom Sikani.

Obour, former MUSIGHA President, presented Paluta's Best New Artiste award. Obour was the first-ever winner of the category in 2002.

"King Paluta m'abre...I am a clear example of let's give time some time. This is big inspiration. Shout out to my fans, shout out to God," he said.

Ghanaians react to King Paluta's wins

The wins by King Paluta triggered loads of reactions, with many applauding him and a few disagreeing.

awudu_5 said:

I think Olivetheboy deserves this award more.

bhigawor8 said:

That statement “ king paluta mabr3” got me teary

owusuahcynthic said:

When you finally get what you’ve worked and prayed for

its_naph_tali said:

If you are a lady and you rejected him, you've lost an opportunity…like they will say, “This is the doing of the Lord” Aseda

Felicia Osei slays on TGMA red carpet

Meanwhile, Ghanaian TikTok star Felicia Osei stepped up her fashion game as she attended the 25th TGMA.

Felicia Osei opted for a simple long dress with unique details and an expensive frontal lace hairstyle.

Some social media users commented on Felicia Osei's outfit and hairstyle at the red carpet-event.

