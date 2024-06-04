Endurance Grand Flaunts Flat Tummy And Blond Hair, Rocks Shorts In Video
- Endurance Grand, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, wore a sports bra that showed off her flat tummy alongside a shorts
- The dancer also showed off her recently dyed hair, switching from black to blond, rocking matching earrings and necklace
- In the comments section of the video, many of Endurance's followers could not get over her gorgeous look and praised her
Popular Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand won the hearts of many on TikTok as she shared a new video showing off her fashion sense. Endurance rocked a sports bra and shorts in the video, revealing her enviable physique and flat tummy.
The dancer also flaunted her newly dyed blond hair, moving away from her usual black hair. Many of Endurance's fans welcomed the change, feeling the look complemented her well. Endurance further accessorized her look with matching earrings and a necklace.
The response from her followers was overwhelmingly positive, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section to express their admiration for her new look. Some fans of the dancer begged her to maintain her blond look, stressing how good it looked on her.
Endurance Grand wins hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
enieniola said:
YOUR NEW LOOK IS SCREAMING BEAUTIFUL QUEEN
Tata commented:
Get yourself a queen who can switch it up an Angel is missing from heaven tonight
Nana Hemaah reacted:
My dear you should try modeling too! It will really fit you!!
Zeetouch Fabrics commented:
Make them leave this fashion Thing for you….Oya Oya YOU TOO FRESH
This your new look is giving fr. You actually got us on this one Queen…… herhhhh. Wu hu twa wai
Kuami Eugene's TGMA outfit
In another story, Kuami Eugene became a laughing stock on social media because of his outfit at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
At the award ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Kuami Eugene wore an all-jeans outfit with a white turtleneck.
Many Ghanaians felt the outfit did not come off well, citing heat as a reason why the musician made a poor choice.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.