Endurance Grand, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, wore a sports bra that showed off her flat tummy alongside a shorts

The dancer also showed off her recently dyed hair, switching from black to blond, rocking matching earrings and necklace

In the comments section of the video, many of Endurance's followers could not get over her gorgeous look and praised her

Popular Ghanaian dancer Endurance Grand won the hearts of many on TikTok as she shared a new video showing off her fashion sense. Endurance rocked a sports bra and shorts in the video, revealing her enviable physique and flat tummy.

The dancer also flaunted her newly dyed blond hair, moving away from her usual black hair. Many of Endurance's fans welcomed the change, feeling the look complemented her well. Endurance further accessorized her look with matching earrings and a necklace.

The response from her followers was overwhelmingly positive, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section to express their admiration for her new look. Some fans of the dancer begged her to maintain her blond look, stressing how good it looked on her.

Endurance Grand wins hearts

enieniola said:

YOUR NEW LOOK IS SCREAMING BEAUTIFUL QUEEN

Tata commented:

Get yourself a queen who can switch it up an Angel is missing from heaven tonight

Nana Hemaah reacted:

My dear you should try modeling too! It will really fit you!!

Zeetouch Fabrics commented:

Make them leave this fashion Thing for you….Oya Oya YOU TOO FRESH

Link's bee said:

This your new look is giving fr. You actually got us on this one Queen…… herhhhh. Wu hu twa wai

