Global site navigation

Shatta Wale Chooses Dutch Passport Over PhD: "There Are No Jobs In Ghana"
Celebrities

Shatta Wale Chooses Dutch Passport Over PhD: "There Are No Jobs In Ghana"

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Shatta Wale has weighed in on the debate regarding a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana, and the musician says a Dutch passport has more value
  • He explained that the value of a PhD in Ghana does not outweigh the benefits of a Dutch passport, citing the lack of jobs in the country
  • The Dutch passport versus PhD from Ghana debate has been raging on for days, and all began when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed a Dutch passport had more value

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared his thoughts on a heated debate going on social media.

The debate revolves around Ghanaians comparing the value of a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana. Shatta Wale has stated that he believes a Dutch passport holds more value.

Read also

Twene Jonas calls out Kofi Gabs, asks him to stop bragging: "Even US passport holders are quiet"

Shatta Wale weighs in on Dutch passport vs PhD debate
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale. Photo Source: shattawalenima
Source: Instagram

The musician asserted that the benefits of a Dutch passport far outweigh the value of a PhD in Ghana. He cited the lack of job opportunities in the country as a significant factor influencing his stance. This statement has sparked reactions, with many weighing in on the issue. Many folks loved Shatta's perspective on the matter.

The debate has been ongoing for several days now. It all started when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed that a Dutch passport had more value than PhDs from Legon. This assertion has since stirred a hornet’s nest, with opinions divided on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Godwin Cudjoe said:

I swear, today wey bossu no take the something, eyes clear wey e tok sense

Read also

"The passport is an inheritance, PhD is not": Kofi Gabs continues to drag PhD holders in Ghana

Kay Boateng wrote:

My Dubai visa is even valuable than first degree

Nanayhaw Asare commented:

My sis get Phd for Ghana Dey take 3k adey hold shs cert Dey take 7k for Dubai

Kof Gabs flaunts house

In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, showed photos of the beautiful house he built in Ghana in a video.

He said he left his properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldo Amartey avatar

Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel