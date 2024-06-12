Shatta Wale has weighed in on the debate regarding a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana, and the musician says a Dutch passport has more value

He explained that the value of a PhD in Ghana does not outweigh the benefits of a Dutch passport, citing the lack of jobs in the country

The Dutch passport versus PhD from Ghana debate has been raging on for days, and all began when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed a Dutch passport had more value

Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared his thoughts on a heated debate going on social media.

The debate revolves around Ghanaians comparing the value of a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana. Shatta Wale has stated that he believes a Dutch passport holds more value.

The musician asserted that the benefits of a Dutch passport far outweigh the value of a PhD in Ghana. He cited the lack of job opportunities in the country as a significant factor influencing his stance. This statement has sparked reactions, with many weighing in on the issue. Many folks loved Shatta's perspective on the matter.

The debate has been ongoing for several days now. It all started when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed that a Dutch passport had more value than PhDs from Legon. This assertion has since stirred a hornet’s nest, with opinions divided on the matter.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Godwin Cudjoe said:

I swear, today wey bossu no take the something, eyes clear wey e tok sense

Kay Boateng wrote:

My Dubai visa is even valuable than first degree

Nanayhaw Asare commented:

My sis get Phd for Ghana Dey take 3k adey hold shs cert Dey take 7k for Dubai

Kof Gabs flaunts house

In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, showed photos of the beautiful house he built in Ghana in a video.

He said he left his properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.

