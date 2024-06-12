Shatta Wale Chooses Dutch Passport Over PhD: "There Are No Jobs In Ghana"
- Shatta Wale has weighed in on the debate regarding a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana, and the musician says a Dutch passport has more value
- He explained that the value of a PhD in Ghana does not outweigh the benefits of a Dutch passport, citing the lack of jobs in the country
- The Dutch passport versus PhD from Ghana debate has been raging on for days, and all began when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed a Dutch passport had more value
Popular Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has shared his thoughts on a heated debate going on social media.
The debate revolves around Ghanaians comparing the value of a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana. Shatta Wale has stated that he believes a Dutch passport holds more value.
The musician asserted that the benefits of a Dutch passport far outweigh the value of a PhD in Ghana. He cited the lack of job opportunities in the country as a significant factor influencing his stance. This statement has sparked reactions, with many weighing in on the issue. Many folks loved Shatta's perspective on the matter.
The debate has been ongoing for several days now. It all started when Holland-based influencer Kofi Gabs claimed that a Dutch passport had more value than PhDs from Legon. This assertion has since stirred a hornet’s nest, with opinions divided on the matter.
Shatta Wale sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
I swear, today wey bossu no take the something, eyes clear wey e tok sense
Kay Boateng wrote:
My Dubai visa is even valuable than first degree
Nanayhaw Asare commented:
My sis get Phd for Ghana Dey take 3k adey hold shs cert Dey take 7k for Dubai
Kof Gabs flaunts house
In another story, Kofi Gabs, a Holland-based Ghanaian social media influencer, showed photos of the beautiful house he built in Ghana in a video.
He said he left his properties back home to find greener pastures abroad, buttressing his point that a Dutch passport was of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian institution.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where she worked as a writer. You can reach out to her at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.