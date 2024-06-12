Ghanaian social media sensation Twene Jonas has lambasted Mr Happiness for his recent rant about the value of his Dutch passport

He cautioned Mr Happiness to shut up and stop bragging about his Dutch passport, which is nothing compared to his American passport

Many who saw the video thronged the comments section to react, with some correcting him that the Dutch passport ranked highly than the American passport

Twene Jonas, a controversial Ghanaian social media sensation based in the US, has waded into the raging Ghanaian PhD versus Dutch passport debate, clapping back on Mr Happiness.

According to Twene Jonas, Mr Happiness, also known as Kofi Gabs, is becoming a nuisance on social media, bragging about his recently conferred Dutch citizenship.

Twene Jonas (left) and Mr Happiness. Photo credit: @twenejonas & @kofigabInstagram

Source: Instagram

In what is shaping up to be a feud between two loudmouths on social media, Twene Jonas said that even those with American passports are not out there making noise, rubbishing Mr. Happiness' European citizenship.

Twene Jonas further made some comments suggesting that Kofi Gabs may have acquired his Dutch citizenship through the help of his girlfriend in the Netherlands, who he has been flaunting on social media.

"You are lucky to have met a white lady who helped you to get your citizenship, so shut up and stop bragging. Even those of us with American passports are quiet. If you have a white woman, I also have some; I even have them in different types," he said.

Twene Jonas is one of the many Ghanaians who seemed triggered and uncomfortable with Kofi Gabs' disregard for the academia in Ghana.

Mr Happiness has courted mixed attention on social media after he asserted that his Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD awarded from any university in Ghana.

While he seems to enjoy the support of the masses, many others find his comparison baseless and senseless.

Below is Twene Jonas' video posted on TikTok by @globaltrendz_:

Netizens disagree with Twene Jonas

Netizens who came across Twene Jonas' video disagreed with his claim that the American passport was more powerful than the Dutch passport.

Many sought to educate and correct him in the comments section. Some of the comments are compiled below.

@Oswel Leto said:

"Don’t geh me wrong the Dutch passport is more powerful than the US passport."

@The game also said:

"what do you know 2024 USA passport is number 25 Dutch passport is 4."

@stephenaryee commented:

"dutch pasport is stronger than American passport."

@KBrown also commented:

"Dutch passport is stronger than ur American passport get ur facts right."

Kofi Gabs continues to drag PhD holders in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness, the Ghanaian-turn-Dutch, seems to be enjoying the attention he is getting from dragging PhD holders in Ghana.

In a new video, he said his Dutch passport is an inheritance, unlike a PhD, which cannot be bequeathed to anyone, seemingly maintaining that a Dutch passport is more valuable than a PhD from Ghana.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh