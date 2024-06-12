Ghanaian Man Trolls Mr Happiness On Social Media: "Dutch Passport Is Worthless If You Clean Toilets"
- A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his views on the Dutch passport versus PhD debate has popped up online
- In the video circulating on TikTok, the man called out Mr Happiness for bragging about a Dutch passport despite being a toilet cleaner
- Netizens who saw the post were divided and took to the comment section to express their views
A Ghanaian man has weighed in on the raging debate about the value of a Dutch passport versus a Ghanaian PhD.
In a video that has since gone viral, the man called out Mr Happiness for bragging about a Dutch passport when he is a mere toilet cleaner.
Addressing the issue, the Ghanaian man, Kwaku Sammy, on TikTok, contended that travelling abroad to work as a toilet cleaner is a waste of time and resources.
He, thus, urged fellow Ghanaians to refrain from travelling abroad to do menial jobs.
Mr Happiness sparks Dutch passport vs PhD debate
Kwaku Sammy's comment is a reaction to the ongoing discussion of whether a Dutch passport is of more value than a PhD from a Ghanaian university.
The conversation was triggered by a Ghanaian national, Mr Happiness, who has, over the past weeks, been defending his Dutch passport, arguing that he is better off than any person with a PhD from a Ghanaian university.
Netizens divided over Kwaku Sammy's comment
Netizens who saw Kwaku Sammy's video expressed mixed reactions.
@Owusu James wrote:
"I will choose France passport over being a president of Ghana."
@Shaker wrote:
"There are PHD holders in Ghana with no jobs."
@Chingy.2023 wrote:
"Master I know some phd we do cleaning."
@Unknown wrote:
"With his Dutch he is living good than some people they have been to so."
@0065mm wrote:
"A lot of people have degree in Ghana yet they don't have jobs."
@Tkila Philipson Kofi wrote:
"Masa Ghana PhD is not PhD in Europe ( extra courses)."
Shatta Wale Chooses Dutch Passport Over PhD
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale weighed in on the debate regarding a Dutch passport and a PhD from Ghana.
The musician said a Dutch passport has more value. He explained that the value of a PhD in Ghana does not outweigh the benefits of a Dutch passport, citing the country's lack of jobs.
