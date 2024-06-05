Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian man living in the Netherlands, has trashed PhDs from Ghana, stating that his Netherlands passport had more value

The controversial social media personality narrated how applying for approval to visit a friend in the US was easy for him because of the passport he possessed

Kofi Gabs contrasted the benefits of his passport to that of acquiring a PhD in Ghana and concluded that the degree did not have much value

Kofi Gabs, a well-known Ghanaian social media personality living in the Netherlands, has ignited a storm of controversy with his recent remarks about the value of educational achievements in Ghana.

In a video that has since gone viral, Gabs argued that his Dutch passport holds more practical value than a PhD from Ghana.

Gabs shared his personal experience of applying for a visa to visit a friend in the US on the ESTA app, emphasising the ease with which he received approval thanks to his Dutch citizenship. He highlighted the swift and uncomplicated process, suggesting that it was significantly smoother than what he would have faced with a Ghanaian passport. He went further to say that the tangible benefits of holding a Dutch passport outweigh the prestige of obtaining a PhD in Ghana.

The reaction from the Ghanaian community has been mixed but predominantly critical. Many Ghanaians took to the comments section of the post, defending the value of advanced degrees from their home country. They argued that academic achievements, such as a PhD, represent years of hard work, dedication, and intellectual contribution and held more weight than he thought.

Kofi Gabs sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

calebeshun said:

Being Patriot in A levitate dust land should not let the Dust blind you when you are giving a Dutch advice by an old ancestor of your Land. Truth stand.

ahqweci said:

People seeing education as pointless if it ain't about survival is one of the main reasons the world is the way it is.

julz_wdk reacted:

He’s living the life most of you and your parents have been going to prayer camps and connection men for. Fools, because it’s not you, you’re here writing rubbish and stuff

