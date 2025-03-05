The Late Capital O2 CEO, Dr. John Daniel Otoo's abandoned mansion has gone viral on social media after one blogger shared a video of it on his page

In the video, the blogger said that there was no one watching over the property and the doors into the mansion were locked

Many people noted that it belonged to the deceased CEO of Capital O2 Natural Health Company

The Late Capital O2 CEO, Dr. John Daniel Otoo's abandoned mansion has surfaced on social media, garnering massive attraction from many social media users.

The Late Capital O2 CEO, Dr. John Daniel Otoo's mansion abandoned. Image Credit: @bonesmantv

Source: TikTok

Capital O2 CEO's abandoned mansion

The video was posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Bonesman TV on his TikTok page and he noted that whenever he used the Accra to Cape Coast road, he saw the mansion.

Sharing how he discovered the mansion, he noted that whenever he used that stretch, the huge structure and its beauty caught his attention.

In the caption of the TikTok video, the blogger asked TikTokers whether they knew the person who owned the abandoned property.

"I’ve been seeing this Huge Mansion left alone in the Bush on the Accra to Coast Road. Does anyone has an Idea on why it’s left abandoned in the Bush like that?"

Bonesman TV noted that the house was locked and there was no form of entry into it. He noted that from the outside, the mansion was well-furnished, however, no one lived there.

In the video, he showed the grown weeds on the compound, the overgrown bushes around the mansion and how it had no walls covering it.

The painting on the walls had chipped away, with parts of the walls being white and other parts showing the bare wall.

Reactions to the Capital O2 CEO's mansion

Many people in the comment section mentioned that the abandoned mansion belonged to the late Dr John Daniel Otoo, who was the founder and CEO of Capital O2 Natural Health Company.

Some shared their experience of visiting the residence when the doctor was still alive, while others spoke about the reasons why the mansion had been abandoned.

Below are the diverse opinions of Ghanaians regarding the mansion:

Stella Wilson915 said:

"The owner is called Capital 02 and he's has died and the family members said they won't give it to his children and same small small issues that's why

Nita Araba koomson said:

"The way it was beautiful when it was first bulit, I have been in this building when the late capital 02 mum passed away."

Yhaar Jasmin 01 said:

"Please first go and watch “ WRONG TURN “ from there u won’t be too curious about any abandoned buildings again 😂"

✨𝒶𝒷ℯ𝓃𝒶 𝒻𝓇𝒾𝓂𝓅ℴ𝓂𝒶🌸🫧said:

"Why you no enter? Or you remember the wrong turn?🤣🤣"

Zu Nurein said:

"Bro before u enter the building watch wrong turn movie ✌️."

The Late Capital O2, Dr John Daniel Otoo's mansion. Image Credit: @bonesmantv

Source: TikTok

Ghanaian Man builds dream home

YEN.com.gh reported that a video showcasing a beautiful mansion built by a Ghanaian man living abroad went viral on social media.

According to reports, he returned home to construct the house as part of his retirement plans.

The impressive property garnered widespread reactions from Ghanaians online, with many admiring his achievement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh