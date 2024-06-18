Afronita and Abigail arrived in Ghana on the night of June 17, 2024, and received a rousing welcome at the Kotoka International Airport

Talented Ghanaian dance duo Afronita and Abigail, after their exploits on Britain's Got Talent, arrived in Ghana on Monday, June 17, 2024, to a warm and enthusiastic welcome at the Kotoka International Airport.

The two dancers, who secured third place in the popular competition, were greeted by a large crowd, including the young dancers from Afronita's Afrostar Kids Academy.

The airport was full of excitement as the children from Afrostar Kids Academy waited eagerly for Afronita and Abigail. Dressed in colourful outfits, the kids celebrated the return of their mentor and her dance partner.

The duo's impressive performances on Britain's Got Talent have endeared them to dance lovers across the globe and shot up their popularity by a large margin. Ghanaians have shared their excitement over their exploits and return to the country.

Videos of the warm welcome they received at the KIA have gone viral on social media. In one of the clips that surfaced, the kids danced excitedly with their mentor at the airport.

Afronita and Abigail warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

__maame_b said:

I’m happy to see them together it’s all love

mayaati_1 commented:

She's always happy and feels safe with Afronita. She boosts her confidence! I love these two.

osagyefoquinstah said:

Huh I thought Abigail was schooling UK? Eei Ghana

Afronita celebrates dad

In another story, Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared memorable pictures from her childhood to celebrate her dad on Father's Day.

She wrote a touching message to her dad, Mr Yeboah, and acknowledged the sacrifices he had made for her and her siblings.

In the comment section of the post, many people admired her bond with her dad, while others talked about the alleged feud between her and her dance protégé, Abigail Dromo.

