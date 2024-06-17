Abigail Attends Thanksgiving Service In UK, Gets GH¢38,000 Donation: "Afronita Was Absent"
- The video showing the Thanksgiving ceremony Abigail attended in the UK has gone viral
- She was presented with an amount of GH¢38,000 for her exploits in the Britain's Got Talent
- Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video thanked the donors for the gesture
Abigail Dromo, a former winner of Talented Kidz and the dance partner of Afronita, attended a Thanksgiving service over the weekend with her family in the UK.
The decision behind the move was to show appreciation to God after Abigail and Afronita came third in season 17 of Britain's Got Talent.
The video of the service, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @abenalipsy09, showed the moment the preacher was heard expressing joy at having Abigail at the service.
The preacher, obviously starstruck, commended Abgial for her performance in the competition and added that he felt blessed to see her in person.
He then called Abigail and her mother in front of the congregation and presented a donation of £2000, equivalent to ¢38000, as a token for her accomplishment.
Abigail, who was beautifully dressed, wore a bright smile as the presentation was made.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 15 comments.
Watch the video of the Thanksgiving
Ghanaians react to the video
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video thanked the donors for the kind gesture.
Afronita was absent
God bless you all
gideon_133 indicated:
I was this church 2day…. I left before Abigal came
NN added:
Glory be to God
wigs_by_AmaGoddess reacted:
May God bless the givers
Afronita and Abigail are set to return to Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and her protégé, Abigail Dromo, are expected to return to Ghana on June 17, 2024.
Ghanaian broadcaster Caleb Nii Boye has been an active media team member promoting Abigail and her mentor in the United Kingdom.
They are Afronita, her family, Abigail, and her mother.
This comes two weeks after the talented Ghanaian dancers ended their BGT performance.
