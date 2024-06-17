The video showing the final moments of Abigail Dromo and her mother at Gatwick Airport has gone viral on social media

The mother of the dancer, Evelyn, said she and her daughter were grateful for the time spent in the UK and would like to return to the country soon

She and Afronita are both expected to arrive at Kotoka Airport after their exploits at Britain's Got Talent

Abigail Dromo, a former winner of Talented Kidz and her family boarded a plane en route to Ghana.

Abigail and her dance partner made Ghanaians proud after they emerged third in the final of Britain's Got Talent.

Abigail and her family leave London

Source: TikTok

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @abenalipsy09, showed Abigail's mother, Evelyn, opening up about their stay in the UK, where she said they enjoyed it.

She thanked the people for their support and expressed optimism that they would soon return and spend more time in the beautiful country.

"It is a good experience, we had a lot of fun and difficulties but all the same it is a good thing.”

The video then showed the touching moment when Abigail and her mom were seen with the luggage, apparently ready to board the plane and head back home.

Abigail, who often wore a bright smile this time round, kept a straight face as she followed her mother at the Airport.

Abigail thanksgiving service

Before their departure, Abigail attended a Thanksgiving over the weekend in the UK to thank God for her exploits in season 17 of Britain's Got Talent.

The preacher praised Abgial for her performance in the competition and prophesied on her life.

Abigail was presented with a donation of £2000, equivalent to GH¢38000, as a token of her accomplishment.

Watch the video as she leaves London

Afronita and Abigail set to return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and her protégé Abigail Dromo are expected to return to Ghana on June 17, 2024.

Ghanaian broadcaster Caleb Nii Boye has been an active media team member promoting Abigail and her mentor in the United Kingdom.

This comes two weeks after the talented Ghanaian dancers ended their BGT performance.

