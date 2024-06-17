Ghanaian dancer Afronita shared memorable pictures from the childhood to celebrate her dad on Father's Day

She wrote a touching message to her dad, Mr Yeboah, and acknowledged the sacrifices he had made for her and her siblings

Many people admired the bond she shares with her dad, while others talked about the alleged feud between her and her dance protégé Abigail Dromo

Ghanaian dancer Afronita celebrated her dad on Father's Day with lovely throwback pictures from her childhood.

Afronita celebrated her dad on Father's Day

Afronita took to her verified Instagram page to share a beautiful moment from her childhood with her father, Mr Yeboah, to mark Father's Day.

The founder of Afro Star Kids Academy wished her father a happy Father's Day and shared a heartwarming message to mark the memorable day.

She talked about how much she loved him and appreciated the sacrifices he had made for her and her siblings.

The Ghanaian dancer who emerged third in the 2024 edition of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) with her dance protégé Abigail Dromo wrote the lovely message below:

Happy Father’s Day to my precious Dad, Mr. Yeboah and all other father figures in my life. Stargyal Galaxy Dads and potential dads I love you so much! We appreciate your sacrifices ❤️May God continue to use you as a blessing to us!~Stargyal❤️

Below is a carousel post of lovely pictures of Afronita and her dad.

Reactions to the Father's Day post by Afronita

Many people in the comment section wished Afronita's father a happy Father's Day. In contrast, others spoke about the ongoing brouhaha between Afronita's camp and that of her protégé Abigail Dormo.

Below are the opinions of Afronita's fans from the comment section of the Instagram post:

afroniellaaa said:

Happy Father's Day to you, our international star’s daddy

atub366 said:

I love how you react to hurtful situations. Your silence always shows you were raised by the best. Keep being strong, calm and collected as always....never explain anything for anyone. Let God be your mouthpiece always

niinarh_tagoe said:

Everyone can't love you Afronita....but some of us love u to the core ..be strong and keep shinning Greetings to your super mother

nana.a.serwaa.37 said:

Hey girl...God is not man...u are too blessed to be touched...they cnt bring u down...just see it as a learning curve..learn from it and make the best decisions out of itm

konadu.aaaa_ said:

They claim she was broke in the UK..but her father is there so how was she broke ..hmmm silence is golden ampa

kweeelenkwe said:

Our daddyyy❤️❤️❤️God bless him and all the potential father's

tillgreat said:

Oh wow ❤️ I'm so happy to see you smile . God bless your father for giving birth to a lovely soul like you and for being there for you❤️❤️❤️

"We love you": Brits rushed to take photos with Afronita after spotting her in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancer, Afronita, while walking on the streets of London, was spotted by a dad, who was excited to see her and interacted with the dancer.

The excited dad called his two sons, who were close by, to say “hi” to Afronita. He then introduced them to her and took photos with her.

The dancer shared the beautiful moment on her Instagram story, sharing her excitement about the love she has received from her fans.

